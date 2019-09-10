Apple is unveiling its new fall devices today at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. New iPhones and Apple Watch models are expected, and we may see other new products as well.
Announced so far:
- Apple Arcade will launch on Sept. 19 for $4.99 per month
- Apple TV Plus to launch Nov. 1 at $4.99 a month, with yearlong free trial for Apple device owners
- Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329
- New Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch adds always-on display
- iPhone 11 comes in 6 colors: All the features and specs Apple's announcing right now
There are 5 ways to experience today's event live.
On YouTube: For the first time ever, Apple will be streaming the full event live on YouTube. That video stream is embedded above, and should begin promptly at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.
CNET liveblog: You can follow the full event as Senior Editor Scott Stein, Senior Reporter Shara Tibken, Senior Managing Editor Dan Ackerman and Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo liveblog it from inside the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. We'll be starting coverage 20-30 minutes ahead of the event, around 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.
En español: Gabriel Sama, Managing Editor of CNET en español, is also inside the room at Apple Park. He'll be liveblogging the full event in Spanish.
CNET commentary livestream: CNET's own Bridget Carey, Jeff Bakalar and Iyaz Akhtar will be providing a live commentary track during the entire event, starting with a preshow at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET from CNET's New York office, and continuing throughout the entire event. You can watch that below.
On Twitter: Follow the accounts of everyone above for live updates.
On-site staff:
Off-site:
CNET's main Twitter handle: CNET
CNET will have complete coverage and analysis of everything Apple launches today.
Apple Event
-
reading•iPhone 11 event live: Watch the YouTube livestream here
-
Sep 10•iPhone 11 comes in 6 colors: All the features and specs Apple's announcing right now
-
Sep 10•You can get a free year of Apple TV Plus if you buy an iPhone, iPad or Mac
-
Sep 10•Apple unveils Watch Series 5 smartwatch: Always-On display, compass, specs and more
-
•See All
Discuss: iPhone 11 event live: Watch the YouTube livestream here
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.