Apple

Apple Event

Apple announced three new iPhones Tuesday: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. And now, as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET, you can finally preorder them. The new iPhones will arrive in stores (and to the first customers who've preordered) on Friday, Sept. 20. (Apple also announced that iOS 13 will be available on Sept. 19.)

This is the first time in recent memory that the start time has been during daylight hours. Previously, it was midnight PT/3 a.m. ET. And, with presumably more people awake to order, the vendor sites are doing their best to keep up. As of 5:15 a.m. PT, Apple and Verizon were working smoothly for us, while AT&T and Sprint put us into a timed "wait page" for a few minutes. T-Mobile's site didn't yet have a link to complete the order, but offers a phone number you can call.

Overall, the ordering process has been smooth, in contrast to past years when the flood of requests tend to bring down the carrier site. Also, there haven't been many delays, although 256GB iPhone 11 Pro units for various carriers have their arrival date pushed back to as far as Oct. 11. Most iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max units say they'll ship on Sept. 20.

We'll continue to monitor uptime at the vendors. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about ordering the new iPhone this Friday -- including which is the cheapest US wireless carrier for your expensive new iPhone.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are packed with camera features

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

iPhone 11 prices

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 $699, £729, AU$1,199 $749, £779, AU$1,279 $849, £879, AU$1,449 N/A iPhone Pro $999, £1,049, AU$1,749 N/A $1,149, £1,199, AU$1,999 $1,349, £1,399, AU$2,349 iPhone Pro Max $1,099, £1,149, AU$1,899 N/A $1,249, £1,299, AU$2,149 $1,449, £1,499, AU$2,499

When can I buy them?

Preorders started on Sept. 13, at 5:01 a.m. PT (see what time that is in your time zone here). Orders will arrive the same day as the new iPhones hit stores, Sept. 20.

Apple/Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

What colors will the iPhone 11 come in?

The iPhone 11 will come in six colors: black, green, yellow, purple, red and white.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold.

What will it cost me?

iPhone 11

64GB: $699, £729, AU$1,199

128GB: $749, £779, AU$1,279

256GB: $849, £879, AU$1,449

Order at: Apple | Apple UK | Apple Australia | Verizon Wireless | T-Mobile | Sprint | AT&T | Xfinity Mobile | Best Buy | Target | Walmart | Sam's Club (will go live Friday morning) |

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB: $999, £1,049, AU$1,749

256GB: $1,149, £1,199, AU$1,999

512GB: $1,349, £1,399, AU$2,349

Order at: Apple | Apple UK | Apple Australia | Verizon Wireless | T-Mobile | Sprint | AT&T | Xfinity Mobile | Best Buy | Target | Walmart | Sam's Club (will go live Friday morning) |

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB: $1,099, £1,149, AU$1,899

256GB: $1,249, £1,299, AU$2,149

512GB: $1,449, £1,499, AU$2,499

Order at: Apple | Apple UK | Apple Australia | Verizon Wireless | T-Mobile | Sprint | AT&T | Xfinity Mobile | Best Buy | Target | Walmart | Sam's Club (will go live Friday morning) |

Retailers

Order direct from Apple

You can order your new iPhone through Apple's website and the Apple Store iOS app. Here are the direct links to the Apple UK store and Apple's Australian store.

Pro tip: Go to the Apple Store app on your iPhone to begin prequalification steps, including selecting your preferred model and color. When preorders open, just come back and click the buy button. This can help iron out any upgrade eligibility, credit or carrier issues ahead of time so you can get the model and color you want before the popular configurations get delayed shipping dates.

Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 11 landing page is now live, with more information on the new iPhone 11 models.

Walmart

Walmart is carrying the iPhone 11 lineup and is offering $50 off each model. The iPhone 11 will be $649, the iPhone 11 Pro $949, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max $1,049. Existing Verizon and AT&T customers can preorder through Walmart's website and have the phone shipped to your home. New and existing Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers can order online and pick up the phone in store, if you'd rather go that route.

Target

Target has more than just the generic landing page that other retailers are showing. The official pages for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are live, letting you view colors and storage options.

Sam's Club

If you're a Sam's Club member and you preorder the iPhone 11 between Sept. 13 and 15, you'll get a $200 gift card when you activate on an installment plan between Sept. 20 and 22. The Sam's Club webpage for the iPhone 11 will go live Friday morning, the same time as preorders.

US carriers

Verizon

Verizon will open preorders alongside Apple. The iPhone 11 starts at $29.16 per month for 24 months. The iPhone 11 Pro will set you back $41.66 a month, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $45.83 per month -- both over the course of 24 months. Verizon is giving new customers who switch to the carrier a free iPhone 11, or $700 towards any new iPhone with a trade-in.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has said it will carry the trio of new iPhones starting at 5 a.m. PT on Sept. 13. T-Mobile will give new and existing customers up to 50% off an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with the trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer. You can read the full breakdown of iPhone trade-in values at T-Mobile here.

Sprint

Sprint will kick off preorders at the same time as everyone else. You can reserve your iPhone 11 before preorders open up until Sept. 12 at 9:59 p.m. PT. Visit Sprint's Priority Status website for more details. No word on deals or promotions just yet, but we're sure there'll be some sort of incentives.

AT&T

AT&T's landing page for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is now live. It doesn't share a lot of information we don't already know, but it's where you can start the process once preorders go live. AT&T will offer a buy-one-get-one-free promotion. Anyone who activates a new line of service and purchases any iPhone 11 model will get an iPhone 11 for free.

Visible

Verizon's prepaid brand Visible will start selling the new iPhones on Sept. 20. Orders will get a $200 Mastercard credit you can then use towards the overall cost of your phone, or to spend wherever you'd like.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile just has a registration page that states the iPhone 11 will be available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 13.

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.

This story was published earlier this week and has been updated with new information.