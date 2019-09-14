Apple

Apple Event

Apple announced three new iPhones Tuesday: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. And now, as of Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET, you can finally preorder them. The new iPhones will arrive in stores (and to the first customers who've preordered) on Friday, Sept. 20. (Apple also announced that iOS 13 will be available on Sept. 19.)

This is the first time in recent memory that the start time has been during daylight hours. Previously, it was midnight PT/3 a.m. ET. And, with presumably more people awake to order, the vendor sites are doing their best to keep up. As of 5:15 a.m. PT, Apple and Verizon were working smoothly for us, while AT&T and Sprint put us into a timed "wait page" for a few minutes. T-Mobile's site didn't yet have a link to complete the order, but offers a phone number you can call.

Overall, the ordering process has been smooth, in contrast to past years when the flood of requests tended to bring down the carrier site. Also, there haven't been many delays, although 256GB iPhone 11 Pro units for various carriers have their arrival date pushed back to as far out as Oct. 11. Sprint's page shows the iPhone 11 Pro Max shipping in October too. Most iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max units on Apple's site say they'll ship on time, although some versions of the Max have been pushed back to Oct. 1.

We'll continue to monitor uptime at the vendors. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about ordering the new iPhone this Friday -- including which is the cheapest US wireless carrier for your expensive new iPhone, and the best deals we could find to help you save some cash on the new iPhones.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are packed with camera features

iPhone 11 prices

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 $699, £729, AU$1,199 $749, £779, AU$1,279 $849, £879, AU$1,449 N/A iPhone Pro $999, £1,049, AU$1,749 N/A $1,149, £1,199, AU$1,999 $1,349, £1,399, AU$2,349 iPhone Pro Max $1,099, £1,149, AU$1,899 N/A $1,249, £1,299, AU$2,149 $1,449, £1,499, AU$2,499

When can I buy them?

Preorders started on Sept. 13, at 5:01 a.m. PT (see what time that was in your time zone here). Orders will arrive the same day as the new iPhones hit stores, Sept. 20.

What colors will the iPhone 11 come in?

The iPhone 11 is available in six colors: black, green, yellow, purple, red and white.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold.

What will it cost me?

iPhone 11

64GB: $699, £729, AU$1,199

128GB: $749, £779, AU$1,279

256GB: $849, £879, AU$1,449

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB: $999, £1,049, AU$1,749

256GB: $1,149, £1,199, AU$1,999

512GB: $1,349, £1,399, AU$2,349

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB: $1,099, £1,149, AU$1,899

256GB: $1,249, £1,299, AU$2,149

512GB: $1,449, £1,499, AU$2,499

Retailers

Order direct from Apple

You can order your new iPhone through Apple's website and the Apple Store iOS app. Here are the direct links to the Apple UK store and Apple's Australian store.

Best Buy

Best Buy's landing page includes a trade-in tool that will give you up to $550 for your old phone.

Walmart

Walmart is carrying the iPhone 11 lineup and is offering $50 off each model. The iPhone 11 will be $649, the iPhone 11 Pro $949, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max $1,049. Existing Verizon and AT&T customers can preorder through Walmart's website and have the phone shipped to your home. New and existing Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers can order online and pick up the phone in store, if you'd rather go that route.

Target

Target has more than just the generic landing page that other retailers are showing. The official pages for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are live, letting you view colors and storage options but you can't order yet. Target typically begins selling new phones on launch day, so in this case Sept. 20.

Sam's Club

If you're a Sam's Club member and you preorder the iPhone 11 between Sept. 13 and 15, you'll get a $200 gift card when you activate on an installment plan between Sept. 20 and 22.

US carriers

Verizon

Verizon opened preorders alongside Apple. The iPhone 11 starts at $29.16 per month for 24 months. The iPhone 11 Pro will set you back $41.66 a month, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $45.83 per month -- both over the course of 24 months. Verizon is giving new customers who switch to the carrier a free iPhone 11, or $700 towards any new iPhone with a trade-in.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will give new and existing customers up to 50% off an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with the trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer, but you'll need to call to place your order for now. The website isn't accepting orders just yet. You can read the full breakdown of iPhone trade-in values at T-Mobile here.

Sprint

Sprint's preorders are now live, and you can get an iPhone 11 Pro Max for as little as $16.67 a month with an eligible trade-in. There's a lot of fine print on Sprint's promotions, so make sure to double-check requirements before confirming your purchase.

AT&T

AT&T is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promotion. Anyone who activates a new line of service and purchases any iPhone 11 model will get an iPhone 11 for free.

Visible

Verizon's prepaid brand Visible will start selling the new iPhones on Sept. 20. Orders will get a $200 Mastercard credit you can then use towards the overall cost of your phone, or to spend wherever you'd like.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is giving customers a $250 gift card when you purchase an iPhone 11 and activate a new line of service.

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.

This story was published earlier this week and has been updated with new information.