iPad Air: How Apple's new Touch ID fingerprint sensor will work

In September, Apple announced a completely redesigned iPad Air. The new look borrows the same overall design as the iPad Pro, with flat edges, no home button and a USB-C port. But one thing it doesn't carry over is Apple's facial recognition tech, Face ID. Instead, you'll use a fingerprint to unlock the tablet, approve purchases and sign into apps.

For the first time on a mobile device, we're seeing Apple's new Touch ID sensor hidden under the power button. Or, as Apple calls it, the "top button." When holding the iPad Air vertically, you'll find the button on the top-right edge, near the corner. When it's connected to an accessory like Apple's Magic keyboard, it'll be on the left-hand side, near the top.

Integrating Touch ID into the power/lock button is a feature Apple should bring to the new iPhones, as well, considering Face ID is all but useless when you're in public and wearing a face mask.

Apple isn't the first company to use this type of fingerprint sensor. Microsoft's Surface Duo and several Samsung Galaxy phones all have a similar biometric setup.

The new iPad Air isn't out yet, but we already have a good idea of how you'll use the new Touch ID sensor.

Screenshot by CNET

How to set up Touch ID on your iPad Air

Even though the sensor is now on the side of the iPad Air, the setup process will be the same.

During the initial setup, you'll be asked to place your finger on the sensor multiple times, lifting it and slightly adjusting it between each reading, in order to teach Apple's Secure Enclave (where your fingerprint data is securely stored on the device). You can repeat this process up to five times, using a different finger each time, or register multiple reads of the same finger to provide even more data from a variety of angles.

If you skipped past Touch ID setup or want to register more fingerprints, you can add them at any time by opening the Settings app and going to Touch ID & Passcode. Then enter your PIN code, tap Add a Fingerprint and follow the prompts.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

How to unlock, sign in to apps and buy stuff with Touch ID

The iPad Air's top button will work exactly like the home button does on previous generations of iPads and iPhones.

You can press the button and simultaneously wake the iPad and unlock it. If you need to log into an app, you simply place your finger on the button (without actually pressing it in). It should only take a fraction of a second to analyze your print to unlock the iPad Air, approve your login and authenticate your purchase on a website.

See? Same method, just in a different shape. We don't know when the iPad Air will be available, beyond sometime in October. If we had to guess, it'd be around the same time as Apple's iPhone announcement. Our best estimate pegs Apple's iPhone event for Oct. 13 or 14.