iOS 14 compatibility: Find out if the new operating system will work on your iPhone

Apple announced a slew of new features coming to iOS 14 this fall at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday. The latest updates show a new app organizer and home screen widgets for the first time on iPhone ( ), as well as a more compact Siri interface. The new iOS 14 update will also let you play a video thumbnail (Picture in Picture) while doing other things and add face coverings to your Memoji.

As with any new iOS update, you may be wondering whether you'll still be able to use your old iPhone or if it's time to upgrade to a newer version. When Apple revealed iOS 13 last year, it announced the update would work with iPhone 6S, iPhone SE (2016) and newer models. This year is the same -- Apple isn't excluding the iPhone 6S or its older version of the iPhone SE.

While the new iPhone update won't be available until this fall, developers can still download and install the iOS public developer beta -- everyone else can try the public beta in July. However, we recommend you only try this if you have an older iPhone that you don't use as your primary phone.

Here's the official list of devices that will work with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. If you're buying a new phone in the fall, it'll come with the new iOS installed.

Devices that will support iOS 14, iPadOS 14 iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max 12.9-inch iPad Pro iPhone XS and XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPhone 8 iPad (6th gen) iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th gen) iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th gen) iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd gen) iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2 iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod Touch (7th gen)



