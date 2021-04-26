iOS 14.5 is live with new Siri voices for your iPhone and iPad. How to make the switch

Sarah Tew/CNET

Siri, Apple's digital assistant that's found across all of its devices, is getting a new sound. Actually, several new sounds. With the release of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple has changed Siri's voice and will no longer default to a female voice when you setup your device. Instead, you'll be asked to pick between four different options.

The new voices join the ability to stop apps from tracking you on the web or in other apps and a new Face ID and Apple Watch trick.

Switching between the voices is an easy process, you just have to know where to look. And once you make the switch on your iPhone or iPad, your decision (and the voice) follows you to the rest of your Apple devices. If you're ready to make the switch, here's what you need to do.

Where to find Siri's new voices for iPhone and iPad

According to Apple, the first time you set up a new device you'll be asked which voice you want Siri to use. It's the first time Apple hasn't made a female voice the default for its digital assistant. If you're like me and don't plan on getting a new iPhone anytime soon, but you want to change Siri's voice after installing iOS 14.5, here's where you can find the option.

Open the Settings app, then go to Siri & Search > Siri Voice. Under the Voice section you'll find four different options. Voice 2 and Voice 3 are new, but to my ear all four sound more natural and realistic. A welcome change, if you ask me.

Tap each voice to hear a preview. Switching to a new voice will require your iPhone or iPad to download the necessary files to make the swap. You'll see Downloading… with a loading animation on each voice as you select it. Once the download is complete, your device will start using that voice going forward.

My pick out of the new bunch is Voice 3. It's a fun change from the standard female Siri voice I've used all these years. To my surprise, my selection synced to the rest of my Apple devices, like my Apple Watch and iPad Pro, as well.

The new voices are currently available in English, but I have to think Apple is working on adding more languages, perhaps with iOS 15, which is expected to be announced at WWDC in June. In the meantime, make sure you soak in as much information about iOS 14 as possible. We have plenty of tips and tricks and hidden features for you to check out.