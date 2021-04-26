iOS 14.5 is here. Everything we know about Apple's new OS, available to download now

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

The latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 14.5, finally arrived on Monday (here's how to download iOS 14.5). Apple said after its product launch event last Tuesday that the updated OS would arrive sometime this week, alongside the new Apple AirTag tracker devices.

iOS 14 was first launched in September, ahead of the release of the iPhone 12. While new versions of Apple's mobile operating system typically arrive once a month with new features and bug fixes, the latest version -- iOS 14.4 -- was released on Jan. 26. But iOS 14.5 is a larger update, and took longer to arrive.

Read more: WatchOS 7.4 is coming: 2 new Apple Watch features people will love

The latest version of the OS includes new features that make it easier for you to unlock your phone while wearing a mask (so long as you also own an Apple Watch), and that require apps to ask for user permission before tracking data and activity. You'll also find new voice options for Siri, which will no longer default to a female voice.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new in iOS 14.5?

Here's everything to know about iOS 14.5 so far, including how to download it, and what new features you'll find. Plus, here are the rumors we've heard about iOS 15.

Read more: iOS 14's best new iPhone features

When is the iOS 14.5 release date?

iOS 14.5 was generally released on Monday, April 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

How do I download iOS 14.5?



You should get a prompt telling you that iOS 14.5 is now available and asking if you'd like to download it. Or you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3. Tap Software Update.

Your device will connect to Apple's servers and prompt you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When your device reboots, it will be running iOS 14.5. (Check out our full instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14.5 here.)

What devices are compatible with iOS 14.5?

iOS 14.5 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. Generally, these include the iPhone 6S ( ) all the way up through the iPhone 12, along with the iPhone SE ( ) and the iPod Touch ( ) (seventh-gen). For the full list of devices compatible with iOS 14, click here.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 14.5 beta reveals how to unlock an iPhone while wearing...

What new features does iOS 14.5 include?

The latest version of iOS is going to bring several useful new features, including:

Use Face ID on your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone -- even when wearing a mask

Apple Watch owners can opt into a feature that lets you use Face ID to unlock your iPhone when your Watch is on and unlocked, even if your face is obscured by a mask. The Watch will provide haptic feedback letting you know your iPhone has been unlocked.

Aleksandar Georgiev/Getty Images

Set a default music player of your choice

Apple Music might not have to be your default music player any longer. Instead, the first time you ask Siri to play something, it'll list all the music streaming services you have installed on your device. Simply choose which one you want to set as your default player, such as Spotify.

More than 200 new emoji

iOS 14.5 includes 217 new emoji, including new skin-tone variations for popular emoji such as couples kissing. You'll also find new emoji like heart on fire, faces exhaling, faces in clouds and faces with spiral eyes. Changes have also been made to the syringe emoji, removing blood to make it more appropriate for depicting vaccines.

Choose a new voice for Siri

In the latest iOS 14.5 developer beta, Siri will no longer default to a female voice. Instead, you will be prompted to choose the voice you prefer for the digital assistant. The OS will include two new voice options for English speakers. Here's how to make the change once you download the new OS.

More Siri updates

Siri will soon have the ability to call 911 for you, with a prompt of, "Hey, Siri, call emergency." You'll see a three-second countdown, giving you the option to cancel the request.

Stream Fitness Plus workouts with AirPlay

iOS 14.5 and WatchOS 7.4 will let Apple Fitness Plus users stream workouts directly to AirPlay 2-compatible TVs and devices.

App tracking transparency

iOS 14.5 includes privacy changes that will require apps to ask for user permission before tracking data and activity (here's how to stop apps from tracking you with iOS 14.5). This builds on a change released in iOS 14.3, which lets you see what data apps collect before you hit download.

Dual-SIM 5G global support

iPhone 12 users will have dual SIM support globally, which means you can take advantage of the phone's physical SIM slot and digital eSIM to have two lines of service on the same phone. This support was previously only available in mainland China.

Console controller support

With the update, Apple added iOS and iPadOS support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers, so you can play games on your phone or tablet.

You'll also find some design changes to the Podcasts, News and Reminders apps.

For more, check out some of the best hidden iPhone features we've found in iOS 14. And before you make any OS updates, make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready to do so.

Shelby Brown contributed to this story.