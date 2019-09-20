Jason Cipriani/CNET

Well, strike up the band and let the confetti cannons loose. With iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, Apple has finally made it easy to connect to a Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth device. It's OK, Android users, you can point and laugh. We know you've been able to do this for ages. But I wouldn't laugh too hard -- the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are turning out to be stunning phones.

For years, Android users have had the benefit of a quick settings panel that makes the process for common tasks such as connecting to Wi-Fi networks or Bluetooth devices a breeze. iPhone users, on the other hand, have had to take a few extra steps and navigate into the Settings app to do either of those tasks.

Now's the time to connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in a snap. Or really, a long press.

So how do you use the new Wi-Fi shortcut? Easy peasy.

Open Control Center. Long-press on the connections box until all connection toggles are visible. Long-press on the Wi-Fi icon again and bam, a list of available Wi-Fi networks will populate. Select the network you want to connect to, then enter the password and connect.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13 beta's best tricks to try

The process is nearly identical for connecting to a Bluetooth device:

Open Control Center. Long-press on the connections box until all connection toggles are visible. Long-press on the Bluetooth icon again and a list of nearby Bluetooth devices will show up. Select the device you want to connect to, and a few seconds later your iPhone or iPad will finish connecting.

Improved connection shortcuts joins a long list of new features added to iOS 13. There's now a dedicated dark mode, plenty of hidden features, and you can now block unknown callers from ever making your phone ring. We have plenty more tips and tricks regarding anything and everything iOS 13.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with new information.