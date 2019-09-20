Jason Cipriani/CNET

The first time you need to rearrange or delete apps on your new iPhone 11 or 11 Pro, or on any iPhone or iPad after installing iOS 13, you're in for a surprise. The way you go about moving or deleting apps has changed just enough that, if you're like me, you're going to end up frustrated and confused.

Apple released iOS 13 on Sept. 19 and will release iPadOS along with iOS 13.1. on Sept. 30. If you haven't updated your iPhone yet, make sure to get your device ready.

Although this change isn't as straightforward as the rest (you'll also want to learn how to update your apps now, too), iOS 13 has plenty of useful additions and new features, including these hidden gems. There are new Messages features, an easier way to connect to Wi-Fi networks, and new video editing features built into the Photos app.

But for now, here's how you'll arrange your homescreen and delete apps in iOS 13:

The process starts the same way it always has, with a long-press on an app icon. Only now, instead of causing the app icons to begin wiggling alongside an "X" button that you tap tp delete, a long-press will now bring up a menu of actions you can take within that app, and, now, a Rearrange Apps option. After selecting Rearrange Apps, the familiar dance and wiggle and "X" returns. After selecting Rearrange Apps, you can then move apps around, or tap on the X to delete the app.

If you're a traditionalist and want to long-press on the app icon and wait for the icons to start moving, you can -- you just have to keep waiting until the apps begin to wiggle, and then you can drag them around or tap on the X to delete them.

Once you're done moving your apps around, or pruning old apps from your phone, just tap Done.

If you're looking to learn more about iOS 13 and iPadOS, make sure to check out our complete guide.