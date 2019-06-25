iOS 13 and iPadOS: How to install the public beta right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Less than a month after Apple first unveiled iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, the company has opened its public beta program. The public beta is open to anyone who wants to help test early builds of the operating system that will run on iPhones ( ) and iPads ( ) later this year. That's right, this year we have two different versions of iOS. One, iOS 13, is for the iPhone and iPod Touch ( ), the other, iPadOS 13, is a dedicated to the iPad and brings with it new multitasking features and a desktop-class version of Safari.

Both software updates include a long list of new features, such as an official systemwide dark mode, new privacy features and improved Apple Maps. Apple also announced WatchOS 6, MacOS 10.15 Catalina, and TVOS 13 during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

Prior to Monday, anyone who wanted to test iOS 13 needed a paid developer account. However, with the public beta program now open, anyone can install the prerelease versions of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. However, there are some things to be aware of.

But first, a warning

Over the years, the beta program for an upcoming iOS release has gotten more stable. However, it's called a beta version for a reason -- it's not finished. Apps are going to break, battery life is going to be horrible and frequent random restarts aren't unheard of.

If you want to test iOS 13, go into it knowing that you're testing beta software and do yourself -- and Apple -- a favor by providing feedback through the Feedback app.

You can't (easily) go back

In addition to a willingness to deal with bugs and random issues, you need to know that you can't easily go back to the current official version of iOS. It's possible, but you can't restore from a backup made with your device on iOS 13.

So, with that in mind, it's a good idea to create a backup of your device as it is right before switching to the beta. The best way to do that is to use iTunes (RIP) and create an encrypted backup.

Which devices are supported?

According to Apple, the following devices can take part in the iOS 13 or iPadOS beta:

Devices that will support iOS 13, iPadOS 13 iPhone XS 12.9-inch iPad Pro iPhone XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPhone 8 iPad (6th generation) iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th generation) iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th generation) iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd generation) iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2 iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th generation)



Ready? Here's how to install iOS 13

Visit Apple's Beta Software Program on your computer. You'll need to sign in using your Apple ID, then pick iOS or iPadOS. The program will walk you through creating a back up of your iPhone or iPad -- don't just glance over this and move on, create a backup right now -- and then you'll need to download and install the beta profile. You can visit this link on your iPhone or iPad to download the profile.

After the profile is downloaded open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. The profile will show up, just below your name. Tap the profile, then approve the installation. Your device will reboot after the profile is added, after which you can go to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install iOS 13.

Of course, if you have a paid developer account you can still find the appropriate installation profiles on the developer site.

Originally published June 3.

Update, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. PT: Adds information about downloading and installing Apple's public beta program.

