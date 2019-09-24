Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's iOS 13 launch has been, well, a little confusing. There haven't been any show-stopping bugs or issues, but just five days after the launch of iOS 13, we're already getting iOS 13.1, with new features and performance improvements.

Typically, Apple releases a major OS update -- like iOS 13 -- and a week or so later, releases something like iOS 13.0.1 with bug fixes. However, this time Apple is skipping right past only fixing minor bugs and releasing new features that weren't quite ready for iOS 13's launch. Originally, Apple said iOS 13.1 would release on Sept. 30, but that was moved up to Sept. 24 after iOS 13's release.

So, even though you may have just updated your iPhone ( ) to iOS 13, there's already another fairly big update waiting for you. From new Apple Maps features to an interactive way of displaying lyrics in iOS 13.1, there are plenty of new features to learn. We take a closer look at those, but first, let's talk about installing Apple's latest update.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

Get ready and install iOS 13.1

If you updated to iOS 13 last week, you can follow the same process: Open the Settings app, tap on General > Software Update and let your iPhone take care of the rest. Create a backup first!

However, if you waited for iOS 13.1, you should take a few extra steps to get your iPhone or iPad ( ) ready. We walk you through the process here, which covers creating a backup of your device and doing a little maintenance before installing the update.

Once that's done, you can update your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch ( ) following these directions. There, we also have a complete list of devices that will run iOS 13 and, of course, 13.1.

So what does iOS 13.1 bring with it, besides stability improvements and bug fixes? Let's take a closer look.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

iPadOS is here!

Alongside iOS 13.1 for the iPhone, Apple released iPadOS 13.1. The tablet-specific version of iOS brings with it new multitasking features, an improved browsing experience in Safari, and the flexibility for Apple to experiment and add new features to its tablet lineup without impacting the iPhone experience.

Share your ETA in Maps



When you're navigating somewhere using Apple Maps, you'll now have an option to share your estimated time of arrival with a contact. As you continue towards your destination, if Apple Maps detects that you'll arrive later than what was anticipated, a message will automatically be sent to the contact letting them know you're running behind.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Share your ETA in Apple Maps while navigating by pulling up the menu from the bottom of the screen, then selecting Share ETA and selecting a contact.

Apple Music turns into a karaoke machine

There's a new lyrics view in the Apple Music app. Instead of a simple screen displaying the lyrics in text form, Apple Music will now display lyrics in a karaoke-like stream. Tap on the new lyrics button to launch the new lyrics screen and try your best to sing along.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Audio Sharing with your AirPods, Beats

With iOS 13's Audio Sharing feature, you temporarily pair two pairs of AirPods to your iPhone in order to share the audio from an album or movie you're watching. The feature works with all versions of Apple's AirPods, as well as Beats' Powerbeats Pro, Studio3 Wireless, BeatsX, Powerbeats3 Wireless and Solo3 Wireless.

Improvements to the Shortcuts app

The Shortcuts app is also getting smarter. Starting with iOS 13.1, creating a shortcut will now be easier thanks to suggested automations for creating shortcuts for tasks like a morning routine. Shortcuts can also be automated, using triggers such as a specific time of day to run.

These features join the already impressive list of additions Apple made to iOS 13. From a new Reminders app, to a new method for deleting apps on your iPhone and iPad -- there's a lot to learn.