Apple is now just hours away from almost certainly presenting us with our first look at iOS 12 at its annual WWDC conference. This is the software that will define the experience of 2018's new iPhones, and also update current iPhones and iPads when it comes out to devices later this year.

Rumors suggest that Apple's plans for iOS 12 will make this refresh a bump, not a jump, a fine-tuning that fixes past problems and buffs up the quality of day-to-day use. Here's what we might see.

Read: How to watch Apple's WWDC keynote on June 4

Digital Health will help curb your phone addiction

One feature Apple may highlight is digital health, with the iPhone-maker talking up new tools to help you manage (and cut back on) how much time you spend on your phone, Bloomberg reported. Similar to Google's Android Dashboard, Apple's Digital Health tools would help combat phone "addiction" and give parents more granular tools to monitor their kids' phone use.

Now Playing: Watch this: iOS 12 preview and what we expect at WWDC 2018

Playing games with friends in AR life

While AR gaming might not take center stage, Apple might package at least one key update into iOS 12, Bloomberg added.

ARKit 2.0 could contain a new mode that lets you and your friends play against each other in the same augmented reality world. Google takes it one step further with software that can bring Android and iPhone players in the same AR space using digital anchors. It's likely that Apple would use a similar technology in iOS 12 to bridge the reality gap.

Google demos how its AR software (ARCore) can play nice with Apple's ARKit in a virtual world. Here, a Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 Plus play the same AR game #io18 @CNET pic.twitter.com/CZogUImTxL — Jessica Dolcourt (@jdolcourt) May 8, 2018

A more refined Face ID

Keep your ears cocked for Apple to refine Face ID, Apple's secure biometric face unlock tool that uses the 3D front-facing camera. Mac Otakara, a blog out of Japan, reports that Face ID could get support for landscape mode.

More animoji, please

Apple could also branch out with more animated emoji -- animoji -- and pave the way for both Face ID and animoji for future iPads. Building in software support for Apple's tablets would hint at future iPads getting a 3D depth-sensing camera like the iPhone X.

Other little things we could see in iOS 12

Minor tweaks could arrive, according to the same Bloomberg report, including features to:

Make Siri voice assistant more predictive



Snooze notifications



Monitor the stock market



Place video calls



Share animoji



Read: 12 things we want from iOS 12 at WWDC 2018

For iOS 12, Apple is working on Animoji FaceTime, merged iOS/MacOS apps, Do Not Disturb upgrade, new Stocks app, deeper Siri, ARKit 2.0. For iOS 13, bigger iPad OS update with in-app tabs, more. https://t.co/tqvLLpCxum — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 12, 2018

What we probably won't get

The alleged tighter focus on stability and bug fixes means that Apple is saving its bigger iPhone and iPad changes for later, including a redesigned home screen in iOS 12, an overhaul to Siri, Apple's voice assistant, or a heap of photography enhancements, according to Bloomberg.

While it's unlikely Apple will lavish attention on virtual reality, CNET was first to report that Apple is working on a standalone VR headset for 2020, with an 8K resolution for each eye, so it's possible we'll see a nod in this direction. Or rather, a wink.

We're also slashing all expectations of hardware, like the iPhone SE 2 or AirPower wireless charging pad that we've been so breathlessly awaiting.

Reminder: How to watch WWDC 2018

WWDC 2018: All the rumors on iOS 12, iPad Pro, new MacBooks and more

Editors' note: This story was originally published June 2, 2018 ad most recently updated June 4 at 7:15am PT.