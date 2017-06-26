0:44 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

For the first time Apple TV owners have a chance to test an upcoming software update before it's done. Alongside releasing the iOS 11 public beta, Apple published TVOS 11 as part of the same beta program.

Installing the unreleased, and sometimes buggy, software update only takes a few minutes. Here's what you'll need to do:

Visit the Apple Beta website and sign up for the program if this is the first time you'll be taking part. Otherwise, sign in to the beta website with your Apple ID. On your Apple TV, open Settings > Accounts and verify you're signed in to one of the categories (iCloud, iTunes and App Store, or Game Center) with the same Apple ID you used to sign up for the Apple Beta program. In Settings, open System > Software Updates. A new Get Public Beta Updates option will appear. Scroll down and select it to toggle the option to the On position. Finally, while still in the Software Updates section, select Update Software > Download and Install. Agree to the terms of the beta program, then let the update install.

New features included in TVOS 11 include a new dark mode and home screen sync for more than one Apple TV (woo!).