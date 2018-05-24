Many left turns will be made in Indianapolis this weekend. The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place this Sunday, May 27.

Ed Carpenter captured the pole position in qualifying with an average speed of 229.618 miles per hour. That is, as they say in racing circles, fast. Even the pace car is insanely fast. The most famous name racing on Sunday is Danica Patrick, who has announced she is retiring from auto racing after the Indy 500. Here's how you can watch the open-wheeled action.

Broadcast TV

ABC will broadcast the Indy 500, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas. Race coverage start at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT), and the race is scheduled to get underway at 12:20 p.m. ET (9:20 a.m. PT).

Online or streaming

WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app will have livestreams of the race. To stream with WatchESPN, you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream it with one of the big five live-TV streaming services if you live in the right market.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes ABC. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes ABC. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

You'll need to pay $5 extra a month for the Broadcast Extra package on top of Sling TV's $20-a-month Orange package to get ABC. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of ABC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes ABC.