The Impossible Burger has been through a lot. In the last year, version 2.0 rolled out, it experienced an unprecedented shortage, partnered with national restaurant chains, and rolled out to all of the 7,200 Burger King locations in the US.

After what seems like ages of waiting and whispering about when the Impossible Burger will hit grocery store shelves, the launch has arrived. Here's what you need to know.

Where can I buy the Impossible Burger at grocery stores?

On Sept. 20, the Impossible Burger will line the shelves at 27 Gelson's locations across Southern California, from San Diego County to Ventura County.

Interested buyers can use the Impossible Foods store locator to find Gelson's stocked with the new product.

Impossible Foods

Anywhere else?

Not yet, but don't fret!

Impossible Foods' Chief Financial Officer David Lee told CNET that the company is considering several different national rollout plans, but it wants to take its time.

"We want to make sure we do this right," Lee said. "So we're focusing on a smaller, high-quality retailer, just like we started with smaller restaurants."

Going forward, Lee said that the retail rollout might look like the restaurant rollout: The burger will gradually become available at more retailers, eventually making its way to national grocery chains.

Is the Impossible Burger sold frozen or fresh?

Impossible Burgers will ship frozen, but they'll be sold refrigerated in the same areas you'd find beef burgers and other meat products.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

How do you cook the Impossible Burger?

According to Lee, you can cook the Impossible Burger however your home chef heart desires.

"We cook it exactly as we would our favorite meat dishes," Lee said, referring to how his family uses the Impossible Burger at home. "We've made burgers, used it in Korean dishes. I've even seen it on pizzas and in pasta."

Part of the company's goal is to make plant-based meat as versatile as animal protein, so Lee emphasizes that there's no one "best" way to cook the Impossible Burger.

That said, you should follow safe cooking guidelines and heat the Impossible Burger to the same temperature you would cook ground beef: 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA guidelines.

Will this cause any changes to current restaurant availability?

It's true that Impossible Foods went through a brief shortage back in June. But since partnering with food provider OSI Group and expanding operations, Lee said the company is confident in a seamless retail rollout.

"When you have unprecedented growth, there will inevitably be times when we have to struggle to meet demand," Lee said, "but we're ready to supply all 17,000 locations, including the Gelson's, with the Impossible Burger."