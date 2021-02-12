Impeachment trial's final stage: Saturday start time, how to stream and watch

James Martin/CNET

With both the House managers and defense team concluding their presentations, the Senate has adjourned for the day, and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump now moves to Saturday. Trump's lawyers Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen concluded their defense presentation after a few hours.

Following the defense team's presentation -- which included a video montage of Democrat leaders saying "fight" -- the sides fielded questions from Senators. With both sides concluding their arguments, the trial moves to Saturday, where each side will have two hours to make their closing arguing before the Senate votes.

The impeachment managers who serve as prosecution argued this week that Trump willfully incited the violent attack on Capitol Hill Jan. 6. Graphic, newly released footage depicted the attack on the Capitol, including clips from security cameras showing members of Congress running away from people wielding firearms, baseball bats and riot shields after the mob shattered windows, beat down doors and attempted to hunt down specific members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The defense says the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer a sitting president. He rejected the request to testify under oath either before or during the Senate trial.

Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice and the first to be subjected to an impeachment trial after his term ended. Before he left office, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 232-197 on the article "incitement of insurrection." If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him, there could be an additional vote to disqualify Trump from holding public office again.

Here's where to watch Senate questions now. Here's how to watch never-before-released footage here. Here's more on the most important moments and facts about Trump's impeachment trial so far.

What time does Trump's impeachment trial start Saturday?



The Senate's scheduled impeachment trial continues Saturday at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Trump's defense team concluded its presentation early Friday, with Senate questions following close after.

A vote to acquit or convict is expected on Saturday, after up to four hours of closing arguments.

The House impeachment managers concluded their case Thursday.

Read more: 14th Amendment Section 3: What it is and what it has to do with Trump

Where to watch the impeachment trial live

The Senate impeachment trial is being aired on most major TV news networks. If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the trial for free.