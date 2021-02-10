Impeachment trial live: How to watch or stream Trump's Senate hearing now

James Martin/CNET

After an emotional day of opening arguments, the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues Wednesday. The trial -- which focuses on Trump's role in inciting the attack on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 that resulted in five deaths and dozens of arrests -- began with a graphic video (see below) showing the attack on the Capitol from the prosecution, alongside an emotional account from House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, whose son, Tommy, died days before the riot.

The prosecution will begin arguments today that advance Trump was responsible for "incitement of insurrection," using language to encourage the attack. Immediately before the riot, Trump spoke to followers at a gathering in Washington, DC, to falsely claim 2020 election fraud in an attempt to disrupt Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory.

The defense has argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer a sitting president, after the events of the riot, and will further argue a platform of free speech. Trump has rejected the request to testify under oath either before or during the Senate trial.

Trump is the first president in history to be impeached twice and the first president subjected to an impeachment trial after his term ended. If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him, there could be an additional vote to disqualify Trump from holding public office again. During his final days as US president, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 232-197 on the article "incitement of insurrection."

Here's where to watch the second day of Trump's impeachment trial. You can see the video of the Capitol riot below. Here's more information about Day 1 and 2 of Trump's impeachment trial.

What's the schedule for Trump's impeachment trial?



The Senate's scheduled impeachment trial started Tuesday, and will move forward by a vote of 56-44.

It'll continue Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, giving each side a total of 16 hours spread across multiple days to present their cases. The trial will last for eight hours today.

Read more: 14th Amendment Section 3: What it is and what it has to do with Trump

Where to watch the impeachment trial live without cable

The Senate impeachment trial will be aired on most major TV news networks. If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the trial for free.

How long will Trump's impeachment trial last?



There's no set time for an impeachment trial, although it is expected to run until Friday, Feb. 12 or Monday, Feb. 15, at the latest, with a vote on the final verdict potentially taking place any time between this Friday and next Monday. If arguments continue, the trial will pause Friday at 5 p.m. ET and resume again Sunday.

Trump's first impeachment, in 2019, lasted three weeks.