Impeachment trial: How to watch live speeches after Trump's acquittal

With the decision falling largely along party lines, Senators voted 57-43 Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump, closing out a historic impeachment trial. After starting the day with the unexpected possibility of extending proceedings for days or weeks, Trump's trial has came to an end, making it the fastest impeachment trial of a US president in history. Seven Republicans broke ranks and voted to convict.

"I believe he will be convicted in the court of public opinion," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said immediately after the vote to acquit. "There is no question Donald Trump has disqualified himself."

Saturday morning started in the Senate with a call to subpoena witnesses, which caught many in the chamber by surprise and threatened to delay the Senate's reaching a verdict. The call for witnesses was prompted by a Friday night statement by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. The Washington state Republican had said that Trump, on a call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, appeared unconcerned about the safety of lawmakers who were in the building preparing to certify Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

