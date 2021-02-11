Impeachment trial Day 3 live now: How to watch or stream Trump's Senate hearing

James Martin/CNET

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues Thursday, following two impassioned days of arguments. During the trial -- which focuses on Trump's role in inciting the violent attack on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 -- the impeachment managers who serve as prosecution presented graphic, newly released footage of the attack on the Capitol, including footage from security cameras. The clips are taken from inside the Capitol and show the mob breaking in, and attempting to hunt down the House and Senate chambers, along with specific members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The prosecution team will continue their arguments Thursday, building a case that Trump was responsible for "incitement of insurrection" by choosing deliberate language to encourage the attack. Immediately before the riot, Trump spoke to followers at a nearby gathering in Washington to falsely claim election fraud in an attempt to disrupt Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory.

The defense has argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer a sitting president, and will further argue a platform of free speech. Trump has rejected the request to testify under oath either before or during the Senate trial.

Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice and the first subjected to an impeachment trial after his term ended. Before he left office, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 232-197 on the article "incitement of insurrection." If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him, there could be an additional vote to disqualify Trump from holding public office again.

Here's where to watch the third day of Trump's impeachment trial. You can see the video of the Capitol riot below, as well as the never-before-seen footage here. Here's more on the most important moments and facts about Trump's impeachment trial so far.

What's the schedule for Trump's impeachment trial?



The Senate's scheduled impeachment trial will continue Thursday at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), giving the House impeachment managers 8 hours to conclude their case.

On Friday and Saturday, Trump's defense team will give their presentation, followed by Senate questions on Sunday. A vote to acquit or convict is expected early next week. Each day's session will last 8 hours. Trump's first impeachment, in 2019, lasted three weeks.

Read more: 14th Amendment Section 3: What it is and what it has to do with Trump

Where to watch the impeachment trial live

The Senate impeachment trial will be aired on most major TV news networks. If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the trial for free.