Impeachment trial Day 3 live: How to stream or watch Trump's Senate hearing now

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is still underway -- today is the final day the impeachment managers who serve as prosecution have to build their case that Trump willfully incited the violent attack on Capitol Hill Jan. 6. Graphic, newly released footage depicted the attack on the Capitol, including clips from security cameras showing members of Congress running away from people wielding firearms, baseball bats and riot shields after the mob shattered windows, beat down doors and attempted to hunt down specific members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The defense has argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer a sitting president. On Friday, Trump's lawyers will further argue a platform of free speech. Trump rejected the request to testify under oath either before or during the Senate trial.

Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice and the first to be subjected to an impeachment trial after his term ended. Before he left office, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 232-197 on the article "incitement of insurrection." If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him, there could be an additional vote to disqualify Trump from holding public office again.

Here's where to watch the third day of Trump's impeachment trial. You can see the video of the Capitol riot below, as well as the never-before-seen footage here. Here's more on the most important moments and facts about Trump's impeachment trial so far.

What's the schedule for Trump's impeachment trial?



The Senate's scheduled impeachment trial continued today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), giving the House impeachment managers 8 hours to conclude their case.

On Friday, Trump's defense team will give its presentation, followed by Senate questions. A vote to acquit or convict is expected as soon as Saturday. Each day's session will last 8 hours. Trump's first impeachment, in 2019, lasted three weeks.

Where to watch the impeachment trial live

The Senate impeachment trial will be aired on most major TV news networks. If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the trial for free.