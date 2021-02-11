Impeachment trial Day 3: How to watch or stream Trump's Senate hearing live

James Martin/CNET

After two impassioned days of arguments, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues Thursday into its third day. During the trial -- which focuses on Trump's role in inciting the violent attack on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 -- the prosecution presented graphic, never-before-seen footage of the attack on the Capitol. The clips taken from inside the Capitol and show the mob breaking in, in search of the House and Senate chambers.

The prosecution team will continue their arguments Thursday in building a case that Trump was responsible for "incitement of insurrection" in his choice of language and encouraged the attack. Immediately before the riot, Trump spoke to followers at a nearby gathering in Washington to falsely claim there had been 2020 election fraud in an attempt to disrupt Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory.

The defense has argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer a sitting president, and will further argue a platform of free speech. Trump has rejected the request to testify under oath either before or during the Senate trial.

Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice and the first subjected to an impeachment trial after his term ended. Before he left office, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 232-197 on the article "incitement of insurrection." If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him, there could be an additional vote to disqualify Trump from holding public office again.

Here's where to watch the third day of Trump's impeachment trial. You can see the video of the Capitol riot below, as well as the never-before-seen footage here.

What's the schedule for Trump's impeachment trial?



The Senate's scheduled impeachment trial will continue Thursday at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), giving the House impeachment managers 8 hours to conclude their case.

On Friday and Saturday, Trump's defense team will give their presentation. Each day's session will last 8 hours.

Where to watch the impeachment trial live without cable

The Senate impeachment trial will be aired on most major TV news networks. If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the trial for free.

How long will Trump's impeachment trial last?



The impeachment trial is set to run through to next week, with Senators' questions on Sunday, and then closing arguments and a vote next week.

Trump's first impeachment, in 2019, lasted three weeks.