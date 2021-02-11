Impeachment live updates: Trump would not 'stop inciting violence' if acquitted, Raskin says

James Martin/CNET

House trial managers on the third day of the impeachment trial (watch live now) of Donald Trump continue to draw on unsettling video footage (watch here), audio recordings and tweets from Trump and his supporters to make their case against the former president by drawing a line between the former president's words and actions, and the violence of rioters who attempted to subvert the election results on Jan. 6.

"Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way," Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, said. "Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that?"

At a key point in the case this week, former Vice President Mike Pence was shown on security footage being escorted along with his family to safety after rioters had breached the Capitol and chanted threats against Pence.

The managers used video footage ranging from Trump campaign rallies in 2016 to the day of Jan. 6 assault, showing a pattern by Trump to urge supporters to violent acts, building up to the Capitol building assault, with at least five dead and scores of injuries.

The final day presenting their case, House impeachment managers said rioters were in Washington, DC, on Trump's direction, believing Trump's had urged them to "fight like hell" and attack the Capitol. The managers then turned to Trump's words going back to 2016, showing a pattern of supporting violence, they said.

Key moments from Donald Trump's impeachment trial so far

House impeachment managers, who serve as prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial, continued to make their case on Thursday against Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Here's some of the evidence the House managers presented so far:

Video and social-media postings from supporters attending Trump's rally on Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol riot aim to prove causation between Trump's remarks at the rally and rioters' siege.

Footage from Trump rallies from 2016 and 2017, urging supporters to attack protesters at the events and praising the assaults, claiming their actions were "appropriate."

Statements made by Trump following the Jan. 6 attack that showed a lack of remorse and refusal to be held accountable, which the managers claim sends a message to future presidents there is no consequence to inciting an insurrection, if the Senate doesn't vote in favor of the indictment. The presentation noted at least 16 administration officials resigned in the days following the riot.

The costs to state and federal governments to prepare for -- and recover from -- activities from what the House managers repeatedly referred to as "President Trump's mob." Managers also looked at the emotional cost on Congressional members, staff and workers resulting from the riot and explored the possible consequences of acquitting Trump.

On Wednesday, video and audio clips, and social media posts showed Trump repeatedly calling on supporters to storm the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6. Video clips of the siege included chants of threatening violence against Pence and members of Congress, as well as false claims about the election. Trump deliberately used false claims about election fraud, the House man agers claimed, to "trigger an angry base to 'fight like hell'" to overturn a legitimate election.

Trump impeachment vote Saturday?



Trump's impeachment trial was originally going to pause from Friday at 5 p.m. ET until Sunday morning, if the trial hadn't wrapped up by then. On Wednesday, Trump's defense reportedly withdrew the request to break on Saturday, allowing the proceedings to continue on Saturday and Sunday, according to The Hill. CNN reported on Thursday the defense may use just one day to present their case.

This is how the trial will unfold (and here is where to watch on Day 3):

Feb. 11, 12 p.m. ET: The House managers will finish arguing their case; prosecutors and defense each have up to 16 hours to present their arguments, with neither side permitted to present for more than eight hours per day.



Feb. 12 and possibly 13: The defense will make their presentation.

Feb. 13 or 14, 2 p.m. ET: Senators' questions, scheduled for 4 hours.



Feb 14 or next week: Closing arguments -- two hours for each side -- and the vote on conviction or acquittal, for which a two-thirds supermajority is required.

If the House impeachment managers want to call witnesses or subpoena documents prior to their closing arguments, there will be two hours of debate by each side followed by a Senate vote on whether to allow this. If witnesses are called, there will be enough time given to depose them, and for each party to complete discovery before testimony is given.

Trump lawyers' defense could rest on two things

On Day 1, Trump's legal team took the stand, relying on a dispassionate analysis of the Constitution to suggest that the impeachment trial is without merit. The defense is widely expected to counter the prosecution's emotional and visual arguments with this different approach.

"Presidents are impeachable. Presidents are removable. Former presidents are not because they can't be removed," Trump attorney David Shoen said. "The Constitution is clear. Trial by the Senate is reserved for the president of the United States, not a private citizen or used-to-be president."

Raskin countered: "The Constitution makes clear there is no January exception to the impeachment power, that a president can't commit grave offenses in their final days and escape any congressional response."

In addition to arguing that the trial is unconstitutional, Trump's lawyers are also expected to argue that Trump exercised his right to free speech, and that the Capitol Hill rioters acted on their own.

The senator presiding over Trump's impeachment trial is also a juror



The US Constitution lays out clear guidelines for impeaching a sitting president: The Supreme Court chief justice should preside. Trump's trial is an unusual case, however, since he is now a private citizen as of Jan. 20.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the new Senate president pro tempore, is presiding. As a senator he is also still expected to be able to vote in the trial. He is also a witness to the Capitol riot. The House is prosecuting the case, and the Senate sits as jury and will ultimately vote to convict or acquit.

To convict Trump, 67 senators -- or two-thirds of the Senate -- must vote in favor. Following Biden's inauguration, the Senate is now made up of 48 Democrats, two independents who caucus with Democrats and 50 Republicans, for an even 50-50 split.

6th Republican Senator joined Democrats in test vote



Following the arguments from the two sides, the Senate voted on whether it is constitutional to try a former president. A total of 56 senators voted in favor and 44 against -- meaning six Republican senators voted to continue the trial along with the 48 Democrats and two independents.

"It was disorganized, random," Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, said following the proceedings. "[Trump's lawyers] talked about many things but didn't talk about the issue at hand ... Is it constitutional to impeach a president who's left office? And the House managers made a compelling, cogent case, and the president's team did not."

To convict Trump, 17 Republican senators would need to vote in favor, along with the 48 Democrats and two independents, to reach the two-thirds supermajority.

A previous motion on Jan. 27 to declare the trial unconstitutional saw just five Republicans vote with Senate Democrats. On Monday, Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey were this time joined by Cassidy in voting in favor.

Here's what happens if the Senate either convicts or acquits Trump



If the former president is convicted in the Senate, there will be an additional vote to bar him from running again (per the US Constitution Article 1, Section 3), which would preclude a possible presidential run in 2024. This vote would require only a simple majority, where Vice President Kamala Harris serving as president of the Senate would cast a tie-breaking vote, if required.

Brett Pearce/CNET

Trump could also be disqualified from the benefits given to former presidents by the Post Presidents Act, including a Secret Service security detail, pension and yearly travel allowance.

According to the US Constitution, impeached presidents also can't be pardoned.

If acquitted, Trump would have access to all the benefits of a former US president, including the option to run for public office.

Trump's impeachment in 2019

Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House, but the Republican-majority Senate acquitted him at the beginning of 2020.

His first impeachment involved articles accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The issue was Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including a July 2019 phone call in which he appeared to be using US military aid as a bargaining chip to pressure Ukraine into investigating alleged ties between his political opponent Biden, Biden's son Hunter and a Ukrainian gas company. The articles also charged Trump with interfering with a House inquiry into the Ukraine matter.