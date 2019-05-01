If you're not texting with Android Messages for Web by now, you're doing it wrong

Anne Dujmovic/CNET

Nothing is more irritating than bouncing back and forth between your computer and phone while trying to work and text someone. For years, Android phone users had no choice but to use other messaging apps if they wanted to chat with friends from their desktops. But if you didn't know, you can use Android Messages on your desktop browser to type, as long as your phone and computer are connected to a network. Google calls this Messages for Web.

Android Messages is the default texting app for Pixel phones, but there's also a dedicated app anyone can download from the Google Play store to use instead of the default texting app on non-Google phones (Google just calls it "Messages"). It's easy to use and there's no penalty from your carrier to switch apps.

As with Apple's iMessage, Messages for Web lets you carry on conversations from your computer screen. Note that you might have to re-pair your phone with your desktop from time to time.

Make sure your phone's Android Messages app is up to date before getting started. Let's do this!

How to set up Messages for Web on your computer

Open a new browser tab or browser window on your computer (we recommend a window) and navigate to messages.android.com. A QR code will appear. Open the Android Messages app on your phone. In Messages, tap Settings (three dots in the upper right corner). Tap Messages for Web. Hold your phone a few inches from the QR code you see on your computer screen, making sure it fills the viewfinder on your phone screen. After you scan the QR code, your contacts will automatically populate on the screen, ready for you to start texting.

A few important tips

Note that the computer you're texting from won't save your information unless you toggle on Remember This Computer under the QR code before scanning. If you don't, you'll need to pair your devices every time. You'll only want to save your contacts if it's a personal laptop or desktop to protect your privacy.

If you do text on a public computer, make sure to sign out afterward. If you forget, you might get a notification on your phone letting you know that you're still logged in. You can also bookmark the website so it's easier to text when you need to.

More than texts

Once you have Messages for Web set up on your computer, there's a lot you can do with it. Start by typing in the name of a friend or group and begin texting. You can also add a phone number. You'll receive texts on Messages for Web just as you would on your phone, and you'll see a notification banner in the upper right of your screen (and hear a ding) when a new message comes in.

Messages for Web supports much of what you can see and do with Android Messages on your phone. You can send your friends dozens of emojis, GIFs, photos, videos and stickers. You can also enable Dark Mode.

You won't be able to share your location, send or request funds with Google Pay, use voice-to-text, share contacts or attach a file. You also won't see predictive text suggestions. However, the time you'll save typing on your desktop while you work is well worth these few omissions.

