If you worry about privacy, this is the browser to use

You don't want to be leaking your private information as you browse the web. The most popular browsers -- from Chrome and Safari to Firefox -- can help you keep your data away from prying eyes. But securing those web browsers may require setting up a few security-minded extensions or fiddling with privacy settings in preferences. But a browser upstart is taking the setup and fiddling out of the process and offering a browser that goes all-in on guarding you and your information.

Out of the box, Brave browser blocks trackers and third-party cookies that monitor your activity as you travel across the web. But the browser gives you control over what you do and don't want to be blocked -- from ads and cookies to Facebook and Google login buttons.

The maker of the unusual Brave browser said it understands that its strict blocking policy has a consequence for websites: You don't see ads that help support the creation of website content. To compensate content creators, Brave takes a clever approach that allows you to make anonymous contributions to websites you visit. Publishers then receive the contributions in the form of cryptocurrencies once they opt into the system. Or, you can allow ads and tracking in Brave's settings if you can't be bothered. But the cost of being tracked is losing control of your privacy.

Available for Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS, the Brave browser is built on the same foundation as Chrome, which means Brave can use Chrome extensions. In fact, when you click 'Find extensions and themes' in Brave's settings, you are taken to the Chrome Web Store to find extensions and themes for the browser.

Here's how to set up Brave and make contributions to websites and content creators.

Control what Brave blocks

By default, Brave blocks all ads, trackers, third-party cookies (which track you across the web via social buttons on a webpage) and third-party fingerprinters (that track you by creating a unique profile of you using your browser and computer settings). You can, however, adjust how rigid Brave approaches protection.

1. From the Brave menu, click Preferences.

2. In the Settings panel on the left, taps Shields.

3. Via the privacy options to the right, select the level of protection you want.

4. In the Settings panel again, tap Social media blocking to control whether to allow Google and Facebook login buttons, embedded Twitter tweets and LinkedIn embedded posts.

5. If you want finer control, under Additional Settings over on the left, tap Privacy and security.

6. Here, you can adjust control the services the Brave browser uses, such as a predictive service to help autocomplete searches and URLs.

Contribute to websites and content creators

Brave's restrictive approach to ads comes at a cost: Websites don't earn money for their work. As a way to contribute to websites you visit without being tracked, Brave developed Brave Rewards, a program that lets you earn tokens by watching Brave-selected ads which then automatically contributes the revenue in the form of cryptocurrency to websites you visit. Here's how to join the rewards program.

1. Tap the three-parallel-line hamburger menu over on the right of the toolbar and tap Brave Rewards.

2. Tap Yes, I'm In.

3. On the Brave Rewards page, you can set up and adjust your participation in the revenue program:

For ads, you can adjust how many ads to view per hour.

For auto-contributions, you can control how much to contribute each month and set a minimum threshold for time spent on a page before the site is rewarded with a contribution.

4. In addition to earning tokens through your web activities, you can add your own cryptocurrency to your account to contribute to sites.

