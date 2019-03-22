Huawei P30 phone announcement: How to watch, what to expect

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Huawei is set to unveil its next flagship phones, which it calls the P30 series, on Tuesday, March 26, in Paris. You don't need to be in the City of Lights, however, to get a first look at the new phones. Huawei will livestream the event for all to see.

Here's what you can expect to see next Tuesday and when and where to tune into the big event. (Hint: you can watch it right here.)

Huawei P30 event livestream

The event begins at 2 p.m. local time in Paris, which equates to Tuesday morning (9 a.m. ET) or very early Tuesday morning (6 a.m. PT) in the US.

Huawei will livestream the event on its YouTube page, which you can watch right here in the embedded video below.

Huawei P30 rumors and leaks

There has been no shortage of leaks leading up the big reveal. Two models are expected, the P30 and P30 Pro, with the P30 Pro rumored to come in a vibrant Sunset orange option with four rear cameras, one of which could have a 7.8x optical zoom, which would be a first on a phone. Huawei posted a teaser video on Twitter that crash-zooms in on several iconic Paris landmarks, perhaps in a nod to the massive zoom capabilities on the new phones.

Another leak suggests the base P30 phone will cost 999 euros or roughly $1,130.

Two other leaks point to possible promotions at launch. In one, the P30 Pro is shown in a promotional photo with a Sonos One ( ) speaker, and the other hints at an April 6 event in Singapore that throws in a free Huawei Watch GT and JBL Clip 2 Bluetooth Speaker with a P30 purchase.

We'll find out about the new phones soon enough and which of the above rumors are true and which turn out to be bunk.