Huawei Mate 30 event: Everything announced so far

Huawei unveiled its newest products, including the Mate 30 phone, on Thursday at an event in Munich. The Chinese company's lineup leaked a day early revealing the possibility of a Watch GT 2, a fitness tracker, a tablet and a TV that uses a Harmony OS. Huawei's most notable announcement was its new line of flagship phones.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group kicked off the event.

Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

Huawei debuted its new compact Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro phones. The new phone's multi-lens camera has a halo ring design of a traditional camera. It also has a dial on the side like a professional camera as well.

The Mate 30 6.62-inch screen gives off less blue light without sacrificing color. In addition, the notch is pretty small and still holds a gesture and light sensor and two cameras. The Mate 30 comes with slide interactions on the side, which is handy for taking selfies and turning up the volume.

Huawei's Mate 30 has four lenses for ultra-wide, SuperSensing wide, telephoto and laser focus photography. Both phones come with Night Shot, up to 10-times zoom and wide-angle capture. The Mate 30 Pro has a SuperSensing Cine Camera which has ultra-wide cine, SuperSensing wide, telephoto, portrait mode from far away, and 3D depth-sensing focus. In addition, Huawei touted improved videography on the Mate 30 and 30 Pro with the new 40 MP Cine camera. The camera improves footage, takes a more stable recording and increased light sensitivity.

In addition, Huawei boasted a better battery life than the Galaxy Note 10+ and an optimal cooling system with its 5G system. The phones have multiple options for faster charging like wireless, during travel and in the car.

The phones come in black, space sliver, cosmic purple or emerald green. The phones also come in the new vegan leather edition-- orange and forest green. The vegan leather edition is durable, water and dust resistant.

Huawei Mate 30 series event livestream

The event begins at 2 p.m. in Munich -- that's 8 a.m. ET or 5 a.m. PT in the US. Huawei will livestream the event on its YouTube page, which we've embedded below for easy viewing.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.



