Huawei Mate 30 announcement: How to watch, what to expect

Huawei is set to unveil its next flagship phones -- the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro -- on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Munich. If you don't plan on being in Germany tomorrow, you can livestream the announcement online.

Here's what you can expect to see on Thursday and how to tune into the big event.

Huawei Mate 30 series event livestream

The event begins at 2:00 p.m. in Munich -- that's 8:00 a.m. ET or 5:00 a.m. PT in the US. Huawei will livestream the event on its YouTube page, which we've embedded below for easy viewing.

Huawei Mate 30 rumors and leaks

The Huawei Mate 30 series is the follow-up to its awesome Huawei Mate 20 series. The new phones will likely be 5G-capable and boast even better cameras. (The new iPhone 11 cameras were largely playing catch-up to features already seen in earlier models from Google and Huawei).

Huawei, of course, remains a fringe brand in the US. Its handsets remain available to purchase for those who seek them out, but they aren't sold by any US wireless carriers, which are also effectively banned from using the company's routers because of Huawei's coziness with the Chinese government. Moreover, if the ongoing US-China trade war drags on, it will eventually prevent Huawei from using elements of Google's Android operating system. Huawei last month unveiled its own HarmonyOS as an Android replacement but appears to be sticking with Android for now, after stating it has no plans to launch a Harmony-powered smartphone this year.

In addition to the new phones, according to leaks, Huawei is set to announce the Watch GT 2, a fitness tracker, a tablet and a TV that uses the HarmonyOS at Thursday's event.