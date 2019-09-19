Weibo

Huawei unveiled its newest products, including the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro phones, on Thursday in Munich. The Chinese company's lineup leaked a day early, revealing the possibility of a Watch GT 2, a fitness tracker, a tablet and a TV that uses the Harmony OS. Huawei's most notable announcement was its new lineup of flagship phones.

Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

Huawei debuted its new compact Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro phones and their new cameras stole the show. The multilens camera has a halo ring design of a traditional camera and a dial on the side like a professional camera as well.

It does appear that Huawei won't be using any Google apps in its system, however, which means no Gmail, no Google Maps, no Chrome and no Google Play Store. Instead, you'll download apps through the Huawei AppGallery, which has around 45,000 apps, according to Huawei, compared to the Play Store's estimated 2.7 million.

The Mate 30's 6.62-inch screen is designed to give off less blue light without sacrificing color. In addition, the notch is pretty small and still holds a gesture and light sensor and two cameras. The Mate 30 comes with slide interactions on the side, which is handy for taking selfies and turning up the volume.

Huawei's Mate 30 has four lenses for ultrawide, SuperSensing wide, telephoto and laser focus photography. Both phones come with Night Shot, up to 10x zoom and wide-angle capture. The Mate 30 Pro has a SuperSensing Cine Camera, which has ultrawide Cine, SuperSensing wide, telephoto, portrait mode from far away and 3D depth-sensing focus. In addition, Huawei touted improved videography on the Mate 30 and 30 Pro with the new 40-megapixel Cine camera. The camera improves footage, takes a more stable recording and increases light sensitivity, the company said.

In addition, Huawei boasted about better battery life than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, as well as an optimal cooling system with its 5G system. The phones have multiple options for faster charging like wireless, during travel and in the car.

The phones come in black, space sliver, cosmic purple or emerald green. The phones also come in the new vegan leather edition-- orange and forest green. The vegan leather edition is durable, water and dust resistant.

The new Mate 30 will start at 799 euro (about $885, £700 or AU$1,300), the Mate 30 Pro will start at 1,099 euro and the Mate 30 Pro 5G will start at 1,199 euro. The company also introduced the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, which comes with 512GB of storage. The RS starts at 2,095 euro.

Huawei Watch GT 2

The Chinese company's new smartwatch has a new design, new faces and new colors for the bands. The Watch GT 2 features 3D glass, an HD OLED display and is always on. In addition to all the apps, you can take calls with Bluetooth up to 150 meters away from your phone and have up to 500 songs on your watch. Huawei says the new watch's battery life will last two weeks and includes 15 workout modes. It'll read your heart rate underwater and try to keep you calm with TruRelax.

The new watch starts at 249 euros (about $275, £220, AU$400) for the 46mm display and 229 euros for the 42mm display. It goes on sale in October.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

The company presented its take on Apple's AirPods ( ) with FreeBuds 3. The wireless earbuds are noise cancelling and offer rapid charging. The FreeBuds 3 will cost 179 euros (about $200, £160, AU$290) and start selling in October.

Huawei Vision

Huawei Vision is described by the company as "more than a TV" and more like a smartphone with a large screen. The Huawei Vision has a 4K quantum dot screen for higher color gamut, 5.1 sound effects, internet-of-things control and multiscreen collaboration. The screen includes an "intelligent and perceptive AI-eye." Vision has facial recognition and tracking for video calls, skeletal recognition for workouts and recognizes the vocal pitch of kids. In addition, you can control your smart home devices from Vision. The screen's remote control needs to be charged only every three months.

