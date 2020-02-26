Huawei EMUI 10 Android skin update is available but some phones can't download it

CNET

The Huawei EMUI 10 software update based on Android 10 has been rolling out to Huawei and Honor phones worldwide since December 2019, despite ongoing national security issues between the massive Chinese telecom and phone manufacturer and the US government.

If you have a Huawei phone, the EMUI 10 skin is the biggest visual update to Huawei's OS in years. Here's everything you need to know about the update's features, how to download it, and which phones will or will not get it.

What is Huawei's EMUI 10?

EMUI is a software update from Huawei based on Google's Android OS platform. The EMUI 10 version of the custom skin is based on Android 10, and includes many of the OS's features along with some proprietary elements and a new user interface from Huawei. It began rolling out in its final stable version to Huawei and Honor phones in December 2019.

What features does EMUI 10 include?

The EMUI 10 update includes the following features:

A Magazine Design user interface, which involves a more minimalist design with more white space between apps, settings and notifications

More natural, fluid movements when opening and closing apps

System-wide dark mode

New camera options, including new color grading options and filters

Seamless connection to Huawei's Matebook laptops (similar to Apple's Continuity feature between iOS and MacOS), giving you a virtual smartphone screen on your laptop display to drag and drop files and message friends and family using your keyboard.

and MacOS), giving you a virtual smartphone screen on your laptop display to drag and drop files and message friends and family using your keyboard. Improved performance: EMUI 10 offers a nearly 26% response latency decrease, and 56% latency fluctuation decrease, according to Huawei.

What phones can get Huawei's EMUI 10 update?

In the US, where Huawei phones are largely banned due to national security concerns, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P30 Pro will receive the EMUI 10 update, according to Huawei's website. Outside the US, 28 phones across the Huawei and Honor brands will get the update.

What phones can't get the EMUI 10 update?

Older phones that will not get the EMUI 10 update include:

How to install the EMUI 10 update

If your phone is compatible with the EMUI 10 update, you can do the following to download it:

Go to Configuration > System and Software Update. You'll see which interface you currently have, and the updates that are pending. If you don't see any, try refreshing the page, or restarting your phone. Before updating to EMUI 10, you need to have the previous version EMUI 9.1 installed.

Or, go to the HiCare Huawei support application, and tap Services > Update > Check for updates > Download and install.

