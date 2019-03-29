How to watch Yankees baseball live streaming in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

Holy cow, another season of Yankees baseball is upon us!

After hitting more home runs in a season than any team in baseball history last year, the Bronx Bombers resume bombing again in 2019. Aaron Judge, Mike Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit will once again lead the Yankees attack, with youngsters Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres looking to contribute.

Yankees fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to see all of the home runs and stream games live throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Stream the Yankees live on YES in the NYC market

Yankees games are shown live on the YES Network (Yankee Entertainment and Sports), a regional sports network (RSN) for the New York City market. Good news for cord-cutting Yankees fans: all of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer the YES Network for subscribers that live in the NYC market.

Sling TV ($25) The YES Network is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which will get you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for the YES Network here. For national broadcasts, the Blue plan also includes Fox and FS1, and the Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes the YES Network. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS -- all the channels you need to watch national baseball broadcasts.) Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if the YES Network is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes the YES Network for the NYC market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes the YES Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if the YES Network is offered in your ZIP code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes the YES Network. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if the YES Network is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes the YES Network. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if the YES Network is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

Here's what else you need to know about live streaming services.

They replace your cable TV package with streaming, so you'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

MLB

Yankees streaming for fans outside the NYC area: MLB.TV



If you live outside of the New York City metro market, you can't watch the Yanks on the YES Network. You can, however, stream the games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, your New York Yankees and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts.

MLB At Bat add-on

The MLB At Bat app is great on phones and even better on tablets. If you purchased an MLB.TV subscription (as outlined above), you can log into your account and watch games live on the app. There is cheaper subscription option for use with the mobile app only, but it's very limited in what it lets you watch.

You can buy an At Bat subscription via the MLB At Bat app. It costs $20 a year (or $3 a month) and lets you listen to the home or away radio broadcasts -- baseball is the only sport I can listen to on the radio -- and watch one game per day during the season. You can't choose which game you want to watch; you're stuck with the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day.

