How to watch Twins baseball in 2019 without cable

The Minnesota Twins are on the upswing. After finishing behind the Cleveland Indians the past two seasons in the AL Central, the Twins have the makings of a contender this year. The roster is filled with young talent, starting with Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario in the outfield, Miguel Sano at the hot corner and José Berríos on the mound. It looks to be a two-team race again this year between the Twins and Tribe for the AL Central crown.

Twins fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Twins whether you're in the Twin Cities or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Twins live in Minnesota

In 2019, Twins games will be shown on Fox Sports North in Minnesota markets. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports North.

Sling TV Fox Sports North is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports North here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. $25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports North. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports North. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports North is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports North. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports North is available in your area here. $50.00 at PlayStation Vue

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox Sports North. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. $55.00 at FuboTV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports North. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports North is available where you live. $70.00 at DirecTV Now

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Twins streaming

If you are a Twins fan living outside of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can't watch the Twins on Fox Sports North. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Twinkies and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

