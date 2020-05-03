How to watch today's virtual NASCAR iRacing race without cable

NASCAR

Gentlemen, start your simulators!

With NASCAR on hold until May 17, along with everything else canceled to slow the spread of the coronavirus, professional stock car drivers have traded their souped-up vehicles for souped-up simulators to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. NASCAR is following its previous race schedule but instead of actual cars racing around actual tracks, it has gone virtual using the iRacing simulator. The races may be simulations, but the drivers are still real.

Not only are current NASCAR drivers participating, but retired legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. are back behind the wheel. Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in the first virtual race last month, passing Earnhardt Jr. on the final turn at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. With regular announcers calling the race -- Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds provided commentary with Clint Bowyer offering "in-car" analysis -- it looked and sounded like an actual NASCAR race.

The race drew such a big audience on FS1 that Fox has decided to broadcast virtual races through May 10. Here's the schedule for the upcoming races in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. They start Sundays at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox, FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

May 3: Dover International Speedway

Dover International Speedway May 10: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR has also added a race series its calling Saturday Night Thunder. It will be shown live on eNASCAR.com on Saturday nights and feature non-NASCAR Cup drivers behind the wheel of simulated ARCA Menards Series cars competing in short-track races with multiple heats leading up to a main event.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch eNASCAR iRacing with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area, although you can just watch the simulcast on FS1 if you don't get Fox.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $65-a-month Plus package includes Fox and FS1. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.