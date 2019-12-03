How to watch today's Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit keynote online

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor has long been a staple in modern Android phones (plus recently expanding again to Windows PCs) and on Tuesday we will get our first look at the next generation of the chipset. Expected to be called the Snapdragon 865, the new flagship chip will likely provide some speed and efficiency improvements, but the real story could be in how it handles 5G.

In addition to making the processors, Qualcomm is responsible for making most of the modems that connect phones, tablets and computers to cellular networks. This could very likely include Apple's upcoming iPhones ( ), thanks to an agreement the two companies struck earlier this year after a long lawsuit.

With 5G finally starting to take off and new chips expected next year to handle all the different 5G flavors, 2020 should be a big year for speedier devices, regardless of your platform, and this could be our first look at what to expect. Here's how you can follow Tuesday's opening keynote from Maui.

Who's presenting?

Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon will keynote the opening press event.

What time is the event?

The keynote will start at 9 a.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. UK) on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

How can I watch live?

CNET will have a livestream of the event on YouTube, which is embedded below.

Are there other events scheduled?

Qualcomm will have press events on Wednesday and Thursday as well, though it is unclear what will be announced then.