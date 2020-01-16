CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch Titans vs. Chiefs, Packers vs. 49ers NFL championship games without cable

Find out who's going to the Super Bowl, no cable subscription required.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game.

 Rob Carr/Getty Images

As the NFL reaches the closing chapters of its 100th season there have been plenty of surprises. The Chiefs, Packers and 49ers were expected to compete for this year's Super Bowl but few could have predicted the improbable run of the Tennessee Titans. Yet, as Championship Sunday arrives, here they are. 

After a wild divisional round saw Derrick Henry and those Titans beat MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Saturday, followed by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallying from a 24-0 hole to beat the Texans on Sunday, the two teams will meet in Kansas City on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT (3:05 p.m. ET) on CBS to play for the AFC Championship. A Chiefs win will see Andy Reid return to the Super Bowl while a Titans win will keep that team's magical run -- and head coach Mike Vrabel's bizarre preseason promise -- alive.  

On the NFC side, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers head to the Bay Area to take on Jimmy G and the 49ers. The Pack enter the game having held off a late Seahawks rally to advance last weekend, while the 49ers' impressive defense was on full display against the Vikings. The NFC title game will start 3:40 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. ET) on Fox

There are just two weeks left of meaningful football this season. Here's how you can watch all of it without cable -- as well as the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

How can I watch the AFC and NFC championships on TV?

Cord cutters can stream both games with a live TV streaming service, namely AT&T TV NowFuboTVHulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, so they're the best bet for cord cutters who don't want to use an over-the-air antenna. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch. 

In the case of the AFC Championship, you'll need to make sure CBS is offered in your area. For the NFC title game and the Super Bowl in February you will need to make sure you have a service that offers Fox. (Note: CNET is a division of ViacomCBS.) If CBS is not offered you can also subscribe to CBS All Access, which includes live CBS feeds in 206 markets across the country. 

Sarah Tew/CNET

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

  • You'll need a solid internet connection.
  • You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer such as a RokuFire TVApple TV or Chromecast.
  • You can also watch on iPhones, Android phonestablets and computer browsers.
  • You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
  • All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, but for Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl only Blue matters. That's because only Blue includes Fox. It's also only available in a few select cities -- so if you're a Blue subscriber who doesn't live in one of those cities, you can't watch the games (or anything else) live on Fox.

Click here to see cities where Fox is available on Sling TV Blue. Read our review of Sling TV.

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS and Fox.

Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of YouTube TV.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and Fox.

Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of Hulu with Live TV.

See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and Fox.

Click here to see what local networks it offers in your area.

See at FuboTV

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now costs $65 per month and includes CBS and Fox. 

Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of AT&T TV Now.

See at AT&T TV Now

CBS All Access

CBS All Access costs $6 a month and lets you watch the AFC Championship game live in some cities. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

Click here to see where CBS is available on CBS All Access.

See at CBS All Access

Stream games for free on your phone with the Yahoo app

If you're looking to watch for free, and don't mind watching on your phone, Yahoo will also be streaming both games on its Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps. 

In previous years, only Verizon Wireless subscribers could livestream games on their phones with the NFL Mobile app. Now, anyone can get a live NFL stream on a phone regardless of carrier with the Yahoo or Yahoo Sports apps. 

