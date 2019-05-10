How to watch Tigers baseball in 2019 without cable

Duane Burleson / Getty Images

Detroit Tigers fans are suffering through a rebuild that looks to be a multiyear affair. True Tigers believers will stick with the team through this downturn, and more casual fans have reason to tune in this season. Miguel Cabrera is still a marvel at the plate, and Jeimer Candelario and Niko Goodrum are two young hitters in the lineup worth keeping an eye on as they develop. On the mound, young southpaw Matthew Boyd looks like the real deal, and pitching help should arrive from the club's stacked farm system this season or next in the form of former first-round pick Beau Burrows and first overall pick Casey Mize. Hitting help should arrive, too, when Daz Cameron, son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron, makes his expected debut this season.

Tigers fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Tigers whether you're in Detroit or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream the Tigers live in the Detroit market

In 2019, Tigers games will be shown on Fox Sports Detroit in the Detroit market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports Detroit.

Sling TV Fox Sports Detroit is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports Detroit here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. $25.00 at Sling TV

FuboTV FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes Fox Sports Detroit. Click here for a list of the regional sports networks that FuboTV carries. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. $45.00 at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Detroit. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but not MLB Network. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports Detroit. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports Detroit is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports Detroit. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports Detroit is available in your area here. $50.00 at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports Detroit. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports Detroit is available where you live. $70.00 at DirecTV Now

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Tigers streaming

If you are a Tigers fan living outside of Detroit, you can't watch the Tigers on Fox Sports Detroit. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Tigers and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.