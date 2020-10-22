How to watch Tiger Woods and the Zozo Championship today without cable

With the rescheduled Masters looming in November, Tiger Woods is teeing it up this week. Woods is playing in his first PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at last month's US Open. The Zozo Championship was moved from Japan to the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods will be joined by many of the world's top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

Two big names you won't see this week are Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott. Johnson is recovering from COVID-19 and will miss the tournament, and Scott withdrew yesterday after testing positive for the virus. As for Woods and the rest of the field this week, they're in no danger of missing the cut. The Zozo Championship is a no-cut event, so you're guaranteed four days of watching Woods and your favorites on the course.

The Zozo Championship starts Thursday morning and the fourth and final round will be played on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour/Getty Images

TV schedule for the Zozo Championship

The Golf Channel is broadcasting all four days of the tournament. It'll have live coverage each day from 5 to 8 p.m. ET (2 to 5 p.m. PT).

You can access the Golf Channel with any of the live TV streaming services below. Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $10 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

To get the Golf Channel, you'll need Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package, plus the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes the Golf Channel. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes the Golf Channel. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's $80-a-month Max package includes Golf Channel. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.