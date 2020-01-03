How to watch the Vikings vs. Saints NFL Wild Card game without cable

Getty Images

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, the game ended in the Minneapolis Miracle, a 61-yard touchdown reception by Stefon Diggs as time expired to give the Vikings a shocking 29-24 victory. That game happened two years ago in Minnesota. The Saints will get a chance to exact their revenge at home in the Super Dome on Sunday.

The game will feature plenty of offensive talent, including two of the NFL's most dynamic running backs in the Vikings' Dalvin Cook and the Saints' Alvin Kamara. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, and his top target, Michael Thomas, led the league this season in receptions and receiving yards. The Vikings' passing attack is paced by Kirk Cousins throwing to the tandem of Diggs and Adam Thielen. It promises to be an exciting game, and hopefully one whose storyline does not involve the referees. The Saints are a 7.5-point favorite at home.

The Wild Card game between the Vikings and Saints kicks off in New Orleans this Sunday, Jan 5. at 1:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. CT) on Fox.

Wild Card weekend schedule

The Vikings vs. Saints is the third of four Wild Card games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT) on ABC and ESPN

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. CT) on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. PT) on NBC

How to stream the NFL Wild Card games

Cord cutters can stream the Vikings-Saints game on Fox Sports Go, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the game with a live-TV streaming service.

Check out which services offer Fox for the Vikes-Saints game as well as ABC, ESPN, CBS and NBC for the other three Wild Card games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of CBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the playoffs: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky decision or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes NBC and Fox. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer ABC or CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC, but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the Titans-Patriots Wild Card game on Saturday evening if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.