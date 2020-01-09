How to watch the Vikings vs. 49ers NFL playoff game without cable

Getty Images

After upsetting the Saints at the Superdome, the Minnesota Vikings face another tough road test: They must travel to the Bay Area to face the NFC's top seed, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers will be well rested, having enjoyed a first-round bye. Edge rusher Dee Ford is questionable to play, but the Niners are deep on the defensive line with Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead all able to pressure the quarterback. The Vikings will need to protect Kirk Cousins and control the time of possession by getting their running game going with Dalvin Cook. On the flip side, the Vikings defense will need to find a way to slow down the 49ers three-headed rushing attack of Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida -- while also containing the league's best tight end in George Kittle, a favorite target of Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers are a 7-point favorite at home.

The Divisional Round playoff game between the Vikings and 49ers kicks off this Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT, 1:35 p.m. PT) on NBC.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

Divisional Round schedule

The Vikings versus 49ers is the first of the four Divisional Round playoff games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT, 1:35 p.m. PT) on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. CT) on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. CT, 3:40 p.m. PT) on Fox

How to stream the NFL Divisional Round games

Cord cutters can stream the Viking-Niners game on the NBC Sports site or app, but you will need to log in with a pay-TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the game with a live-TV streaming service.

Check out which services offer NBC for the Vikings-Niners game as well as CBS and Fox for the other playoff games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of CBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the playoffs: CBS, Fox and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue includes NBC and Fox, but none of its plans offer CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the two AFC playoff games this weekend if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.