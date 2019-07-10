CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

How to watch the USWNT players in the National Women's Soccer League

You don't need to wait four years to watch Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the Women's World Cup champions play soccer.

USWNT

The champs have returned to the US and will rejoin their club teams later this month.

 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

They return home champions with a ticker-tape parade through New York City's Canyon of Heroes. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) won its fourth World Cup title after beating the Netherlands 2-0 behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. It was a thrilling display of soccer dominance, from their opening 13-0 romp over Thailand to their wins in the knockout stages against European powers Spain, France, England and the Netherlands.

We shouldn't have to wait four years for the next World Cup to watch such greatness. And we don't need to! All 23 players on the USWNT play in the National Women's Soccer League right here in the US. And you can stream NWSL games online and watch on TV. Here's what you need to know to watch our USWNT heroes in the NWSL.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

What is the NWSL?

The NWSL started play in 2013 and is currently in the middle of its seventh season, running from April to October. You can see the full NWSL schedule here.

How many teams are in the NWSL?

There are nine teams in the league:

  • Chicago Red Stars (Bridgeview, Illinois)
  • Houston Dash (Houston)
  • North Carolina Courage (Cary, North Carolina)
  • Orlando Pride (Orlando, Florida)
  • Portland Thorns FC (Portland, Oregon)
  • Reign FC (Tacoma, Washington)
  • Sky Blue FC (Piscataway, New Jersey)
  • Utah Royals FC (Sandy, Utah)
  • Washington Spirit (Boyds, Maryland)

Which club teams do the USWNT champs play on?

Every NWSL team except the Houston Dash features at least one USWNT player. The USWNT players are expected back with their club teams by the end of July. Here's how the national team talent is allocated:

  • Chicago Red Stars: Morgan Brian, Tierna Davidson, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher
  • North Carolina Courage: Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Jessica McDonald and Sam Mewis
  • Orlando Pride: Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan
  • Portland Thorns FC: Adrianna Franch, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Emily Sonnett
  • Reign FC: Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe
  • Sky Blue FC: Carli Lloyd
  • Utah Royals FC: Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn
  • Washington Spirit: Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh

How can I watch NWSL games?

You can livestream every NWSL game for free on Yahoo Sports and the Yahoo Sports app. In addition, the NWSL and ESPN recently announced a partnership that will broadcast 14 games on ESPN2 and ESPNews. Eight matches will air on ESPNews. Six matches will air on ESPN2, including the two playoff semifinals and the championship game.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch ESPN2 and ESPNews with a live-TV streaming service.

Things to know about live TV streaming services:

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange package includes ESPN but you'll need to spring for the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to watch the games on ESPNews. (Sling's plans are currently discounted by 40 percent for the first month.) 

See at Sling TV
Read more about Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN2 and ESPNews. 

See at Hulu with Live TV
Read more about Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN2, and its $55-a-month Core includes both ESPN2 and ESPNews.

See at PlayStation Vue
Read more about PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and ESPNews. 

See at YouTube TV
Read more about YouTube TV

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ESPN2, and its $70-a-month Max package includes both ESPN2 and ESPNews.

See at DirecTV Now
Read more about DirecTV Now
Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$821
See it
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Boost Mobile
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Get Amazon Prime Day deals without being a member: You won’t have to pay a thing -- unless you buy something, of course.

7 best Prime Day shopping tips: Master these to snag the best deals on July 15.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple

Next Article: Nintendo Switch Lite to arrive for $200, and here's how it plays