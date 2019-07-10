How to watch the USWNT players in the National Women's Soccer League

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

They return home champions with a ticker-tape parade through New York City's Canyon of Heroes. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) won its fourth World Cup title after beating the Netherlands 2-0 behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. It was a thrilling display of soccer dominance, from their opening 13-0 romp over Thailand to their wins in the knockout stages against European powers Spain, France, England and the Netherlands.

We shouldn't have to wait four years for the next World Cup to watch such greatness. And we don't need to! All 23 players on the USWNT play in the National Women's Soccer League right here in the US. And you can stream NWSL games online and watch on TV. Here's what you need to know to watch our USWNT heroes in the NWSL.

What is the NWSL?

The NWSL started play in 2013 and is currently in the middle of its seventh season, running from April to October. You can see the full NWSL schedule here.

How many teams are in the NWSL?

There are nine teams in the league:

Chicago Red Stars (Bridgeview, Illinois)

(Bridgeview, Illinois) Houston Dash (Houston)

(Houston) North Carolina Courage (Cary, North Carolina)

Courage (Cary, North Carolina) Orlando Pride (Orlando, Florida)

(Orlando, Florida) Portland Thorns FC (Portland, Oregon)

(Portland, Oregon) Reign FC (Tacoma, Washington)

(Tacoma, Washington) Sky Blue FC (Piscataway, New Jersey)

(Piscataway, New Jersey) Utah Royals FC (Sandy, Utah)

(Sandy, Utah) Washington Spirit (Boyds, Maryland)

Which club teams do the USWNT champs play on?

Every NWSL team except the Houston Dash features at least one USWNT player. The USWNT players are expected back with their club teams by the end of July. Here's how the national team talent is allocated:

Chicago Red Stars: Morgan Brian, Tierna Davidson, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher

Morgan Brian, Tierna Davidson, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher North Carolina Courage: Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Jessica McDonald and Sam Mewis

Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Jessica McDonald and Sam Mewis Orlando Pride: Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan

Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan Portland Thorns FC: Adrianna Franch, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Emily Sonnett

Adrianna Franch, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Emily Sonnett Reign FC: Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe

Allie Long and Sky Blue FC: Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd Utah Royals FC: Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn

Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn Washington Spirit: Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh

How can I watch NWSL games?

You can livestream every NWSL game for free on Yahoo Sports and the Yahoo Sports app. In addition, the NWSL and ESPN recently announced a partnership that will broadcast 14 games on ESPN2 and ESPNews. Eight matches will air on ESPNews. Six matches will air on ESPN2, including the two playoff semifinals and the championship game.

ESPN will broadcast 14 games this season, including the semifinals and 2019 NWSL Championship. @espn #nwsl pic.twitter.com/MinCRqyHUt — NWSL (@NWSL) July 4, 2019

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch ESPN2 and ESPNews with a live-TV streaming service.

Things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange package includes ESPN but you'll need to spring for the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to watch the games on ESPNews. (Sling's plans are currently discounted by 40 percent for the first month.) Read more about Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN2 and ESPNews. Read more about Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN2, and its $55-a-month Core includes both ESPN2 and ESPNews. Read more about PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and ESPNews. Read more about YouTube TV

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ESPN2, and its $70-a-month Max package includes both ESPN2 and ESPNews. Read more about DirecTV Now

