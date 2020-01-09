How to watch the Titans vs. Ravens NFL playoff game without cable

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans went into New England and did the unthinkable last week: They knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs, perhaps ending the nearly two-decade Belichick-Brady dynasty. Their reward? A trip to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans will need another big game from their big back, Derrick Henry, who almost single-handedly beat the Patriots. And their defense will need to find a way to slow down Lamar Jackson, who broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing yards record by a quarterback this year. He also became the first player in NFL history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,500 yards over his first two seasons. The Ravens are a 10-point favorite at home.

The Divisional Round playoff game between the Titans and Ravens kicks off this Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS.

Divisional Round schedule

The Titans versus Ravens is the second of the four Divisional Round playoff games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT, 1:35 p.m. PT) on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. CT) on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. CT, 3:40 p.m. PT) on Fox

How to stream the NFL Divisional Round games

Cord cutters can stream the Titans-Ravens game with a live-TV streaming service. Check out which services offer CBS for the game as well as Fox and NBC for the other games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of CBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the playoffs: CBS, Fox and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue includes NBC and Fox, but none of its plans offer CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the two AFC playoff games this weekend if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.