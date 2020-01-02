How to watch the Titans vs. Patriots NFL Wild Card game without cable

Getty Images

The New England Patriots find themselves playing on Wild Card weekend for the first time in a decade. After getting upset at home by the Miami Dolphins on the last Sunday of the regular season, the Patriots lost their first-round bye, an advantage they have earned and enjoyed each of the past nine seasons, astonishingly. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans made the playoffs only once in the past decade, getting knocked out by the none other than the Patriots two years ago.

The Titans's fortunes turned this season after benching Marcus Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill. The Titans also employ the league's rushing leader in Derrick Henry. The Patriots faded a bit down the stretch, losing three of their last five games, but it's proven to be unwise to bet against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the playoffs. They have a bit of a track record -- under Belichick, Brady has more playoff wins than every other QB in the 2020 postseason combined. The Patriots are a 5-point favorite at home.

The Wild Card game between the Titans and Patriots kicks off in Foxboro, Massachusetts this Saturday, Jan 4. at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 CT) on CBS.

Wild Card weekend schedule

The Titans vs. Patriots is the second of four Wild Card games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (ABC and ESPN)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to stream the NFL Wild Card games

Cord cutters can stream the Titans-Patriots game with a live-TV streaming service. Check out which services offer CBS for the Titans-Pats game as well as ABC/ESPN, Fox and NBC for the other three Wild Card games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of CBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the playoffs: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky decision or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes NBC and Fox. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer ABC or CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter you address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the Vikings-Saints Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.