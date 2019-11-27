How to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade without cable

Getty Images

With or without balloons, the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will make its way down Central Park West and 6the Avenue in New York City on Thursday. The parade begins 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS and NBC.

In addition to the network broadcasts, Macy's and Verizon have teamed up to offer a free, 360-degree livestream on YouTube that begins at 8:30 a.m. ET or 5:30 a.m. PT. Throughout the parade route, Verizon will use 360-degree cameras and embed augmented-reality Easter eggs, including advertisements for Verizon products ahead of Black Friday promotions.

See below for the live TV streaming services that offer CBS and NBC. CBS will broadcast the parade live in all time zones except Pacific where it will be shown on delay starting at 9 a.m. PT. NBC will broadcast the parade live in the East but delayed in other time zones, beginning at 9 a.m. local time. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS and NBC in your area. (Note: that CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS and NBC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Hulu with Live TV is raising its prices next month to $55 a month.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes CBS and NBC. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes NBC but only in a handful of markets. Neither Sling Blue nor Orange includes CBS. Check out if you get NBC where you live here. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

You can watch the CBS broadcast of the parade on CBS All Access if you live in one of the 206 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.