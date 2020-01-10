How to watch the Seahawks vs. Packers NFL playoff game without cable

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks' playoff road trip continues. After going into Philadelphia last week and knocking out the Eagles, the team travels to Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are coming off a first-round bye and led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and third-year running back Aaron Jones. For Seattle, quarterback Russell Wilson is the straw that stirs the drink, rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf is coming off a huge game last week against the Eagles, and Marshawn Lynch is expected to get more touches.

The Divisional Round playoff game between the Seahawks and Packers kicks off this Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Divisional Round schedule

The Seahawks versus Packers is the last of the four Divisional Round playoff games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT, 1:35 p.m. PT) on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. CT) on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. CT, 3:40 p.m. PT) on Fox

How to stream the NFL Divisional Round games

Cord cutters can stream the Seahawks-Packers game with a live-TV streaming service. Check out which services offer Fox for the game as well as CBS and NBC for the other games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of ViacomCBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the rest of the playoffs: CBS, Fox and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue includes NBC and Fox, but none of its plans offer CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the two AFC playoff games this weekend if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.