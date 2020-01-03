How to watch the Seahawks vs. Eagles NFL Wild Card game without cable

Getty Images

It's the battle of the birds with the Eagles hosting the Seahawks on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles squeaked into the playoffs by winning the NFC East with a 9-7 record. The Seattle Seahawks finished the year 11-5, but behind the 49ers in the NFC West and had to settle for a Wild Card birth into the NFL playoffs.

It'll be the first playoff game for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but many players remain from Philly's Super Bowl-winning team from two years ago. For the Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson is looking for his second Super Bowl ring, and he'll have a familiar face in the backfield in Marshawn Lynch. Best known as Beast Mode, the longtime Seahawk running back came out of retirement and signed with Seattle before the final game of the regular season after a rash of injuries left the Seahawks thin at running back. The Eagles are a 1.5-point underdog at home.

The Wild Card game between the Seahawks and Eagles kicks off in Philadelphia this Sunday, Jan 5. at 4:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. PT) on NBC.

Wild Card weekend schedule

The Seahawks vs. Eagles is the last of the four Wild Card games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT) on ABC and ESPN

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. CT) on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. PT) on NBC

How to stream the NFL Wild Card games

Cord cutters can stream the Seahawks-Eagles game on the NBC Sports site or app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the game with a live-TV streaming service.

Check out which services offer NBC for the Seahawks-Eagles game as well as ABC, ESPN, CBS and Fox for the other three Wild Card games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of CBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the playoffs: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky decision or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes NBC and Fox. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer ABC or CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the Titans-Patriots Wild Card game on Saturday evening if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.