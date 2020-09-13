CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch the Safeway Open final round today without cable

Whether you view it as the first tournament of the 2020-21 PGA season or a tune-up for next week's US Open, you can watch the Safeway Open tonight on the Golf Channel, no cable subscription required.

The PGA Tour's first tournament of the 2020-21 season got underway Thursday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The Safeway Open not only kicks off the new golf season, but it also serves as a tune-up for next week's US Open. In this most unusual and terrible year, the PGA had to suspend play and revise its schedule in the spring, postponing two major tournaments and canceling another altogether as the coronavirus spread. The British Open was canceled, the Masters was moved from April to November and the US Open was moved from June to September.

The Safeway Open concludes today, Sunday, Sept 13. With many of the big names sitting this one out, Cameron Champ sits atop the leaderboard going into the final round.

Safeway Open

Cameron Champ, who tied for 24th place after the Tour's 2020 season that ended last week, leads the Safeway Open.

 David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TV coverage of the final round is restricted to the Golf Channel and starts tonight at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT).

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV streaming services below. 

Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $9.99 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

Sling TV

Carries Golf Channel for $40 a month

You can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Golf Channel for $55 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes the Golf Channel.  Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV

Carries Golf Channel for $60 a month

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes the Golf Channel.  Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV

Carries Golf Channel for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes the Golf Channel.  Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now

Carries Golf Channel for $80 a month

AT&T TV Now's $80-a-month Max package includes the Golf Channel. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

