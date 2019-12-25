How to watch the Rockets vs. Warriors on Christmas Day without cable

Harry How/Getty Images

The NBA gives fans the gift of star-studded basketball each Christmas Day. After making coffee and opening presents (in that order), you can settle in for five NBA games. After the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors kicked things off on ESPN and another Eastern Conference battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers took place on ABC, the action shifts to the West.

In a rematch of last year's conference finals, the Houston Rockets head to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors. This year's matchup should be a bit different than the battles the two clubs had in recent years, with the injury-plagued Warriors among the worst teams in the league and the Rockets still looking real good (especially after rallying to beat the Clippers last week).

The Rockets-Warriors game is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Here's the schedule for the NBA's full slate of remaining Christmas Day games:

How to stream NBA Christmas Day games

The games are on either ABC or ESPN. Of the live TV streaming services, Fubo TV is the only one that does not carry ABC and ESPN, while Sling TV has ESPN but not ABC. Check out your cord-cutting options below for streaming all of the games. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN but none of Sling TV's plans include ABC. (Sling TV is currently discounted by $10 for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

