How to watch the Wyndham Championship today without cable

Collin Morikawa is taking a much-deserved break after winning the PGA Championship for his first major title last week, but there are still plenty of stars in Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship. And there's a lot at stake as players attempt to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs that start next week in Boston.

The tournament starts Thursday morning -- without fans -- and the fourth and final round will be played on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Which big names are playing?

Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth are not only in the field but all grouped together for the first round. They tee off at 7:50 a.m. ET (4:50 a.m. PT) on Thursday. Other big names to watch at the Wyndham are Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. Check out the leaderboard for all of the pairings and tee times.

What about Tiger?

After playing last week at the PGA, Tiger Woods is sitting this one out.

How can I watch the tournament without cable?



You need the Golf Channel for the first two rounds and early coverage on the weekend. CBS has afternoon coverage of the final two rounds over the weekend. (Editors' note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Here's the TV broadcast schedule:

Thursday and Friday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

Saturday

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT) on CBS

Sunday

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT) on Golf Channel

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT) on CBS

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area for weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $9.99 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes CBS, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

You can watch the weekend coverage on CBS with CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 areas where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

Sling TV doesn't offer CBS. For early-round action and the start of the weekend rounds, you can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to the $30-a-month Blue package. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

