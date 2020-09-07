How to watch the PGA Tour Championship today without cable

In the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs two weeks ago, Dustin Johnson cruised to an 11-stroke victory. In a wild finish last week, Jon Rahm rolled in an incredible 66-foot putt to edge DJ in a playoff at the BMW Championship -- only after DJ sunk a 43 footer on the 18th hole to force the playoff. DJ still holds the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings, while Rahm's win at the BMW moved him up to second. Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Collin Morikawa round out the top five.

The final round of the Tour Championship is underway today without fans at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and Johnson holds a five-shot lead. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are tied for second while while DJ's nemesis from two weeks ago, Jon Rahm, sits in third at six shots back. Today's play will determine each golfer's share of the Tour's $45 million purse, with the champion taking home a cool $15 million.

Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the final round of the PGA Championship?



You need the Golf Channel for early coverage today, while NBC has the afternoon coverage.

Here's the TV broadcast schedule for Monday, Sept. 7:

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT) on Golf Channel



1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT) on NBC

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV streaming services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area for weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $9.99 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes NBC but only in a handful of markets. You can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Who's playing?

For the second consecutive year a staggered leaderboard to started the Tour Championship, based on where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings finished followed last week's BMW Championship.

Here's how the field started on Friday:

-10: Dustin Johnson

-8: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm -7: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas -6: Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson -5: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa -4: Daniel Berger, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

Daniel Berger, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama -3: Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz

Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz -2: Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau -1: Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman

Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman E: Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

Check out the leaderboard for all of the pairings and tee times.

What about Tiger?

Tiger Woods missed the top 30 by a mile, finishing a distant 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings after his poor showing at the BMW Championship last week.

