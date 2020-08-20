How to watch the PGA Northern Trust FedEx Cup Playoffs today without cable

Golf's playoffs are here. The FedEx Cup Playoffs comprise three tournaments over the next three weeks, with the winner taking home a cool $15 million. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the playoffs, which begin Thursday with the Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Next week, 70 players will move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois, and 30 golfers will then make it to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend.

The Northern Trust starts Thursday morning -- without fans -- and the fourth and final round will be played on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News/Getty Images

Which big names are playing?

All of them. Justin Thomas is the top-ranked player, followed by Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sungjae Im. Also in the top 10 are Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Check out the leaderboard for all of the pairings and tee times.

What about Tiger?

Yep, Tiger Woods is teeing it up this week. He is currently ranked 49th in the FedEx Cup standings and playing in Boston.

Excited to head to Boston for @TheNTGolf and start the #FedExCup Playoffs. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 14, 2020

How can I watch the tournament without cable?



You need the Golf Channel for the first two rounds and early coverage on the weekend. CBS has afternoon coverage of the final two rounds over the weekend. (Editors' note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Here's the TV broadcast schedule:

Thursday and Friday

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

Saturday

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT) on CBS

Sunday

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT) on Golf Channel

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT) on CBS

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area for weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $9.99 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes CBS, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

You can watch the weekend coverage on CBS with CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 areas where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

Sling TV doesn't offer CBS. For early-round action and the start of the weekend rounds, you can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to the $30-a-month Blue package. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

