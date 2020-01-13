How to watch the Oscar-nominated movies at home

Niko Tavernise

Oscar season has officially begun.

Nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday. Joker leads with 11 nominations, with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and 1917 not far behind with 10 nominations apiece, including a nod each for best picture. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari and Parasite round out the Best Picture category.

The 92nd Oscars will air Sunday, Feb. 9, which means you have less than four weeks to complete your Oscars homework to see as many of the nominated films as possible. Some of the nominees are still in theaters but many are available to watch from the comfort of your couch at home. See below for the Oscar-nominated films you can stream, rent or buy right now.

What can I watch right now on Netflix?

Netflix's recent strategy of releasing high-profile movies in the select theaters (thus making them eligible for awards) and then offering the same films on its service less than a month later may annoy traditionalists (and theater execs), but it means that a healthy number of nominated flicks are ready for you to watch right now:

How to watch the Oscar-nominated films

Of course, the streaming world goes beyond Netflix. Here's where you can find all of the major nominated movies online now. For the ones not yet available at home, we've included preorder links to Amazon. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy or rent anything featured on our site.

Joker (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Irishman (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor)

Stream on Netflix

1917 (Best Picture, Best Director)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Parasite (Best Picture, Best Director)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Marriage Story (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Stream on Netflix

Little Women (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Jojo Rabbit (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Ford v Ferrari (Best Picture)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Bombshell (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Pain and Glory (Best Actor)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

The Two Popes (Best Actor)

Stream on Netflix

Harriet (Best Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Judy (Best Actress)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, Vudu

Richard Jewell (Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Best Supporting Actor)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon